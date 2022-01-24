Announcing Sprouts AI’s Auditor, Debt Financing Opportunity, and the Promotion of Carlos Zapata to COO

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 25, 2022) – Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: BYFM) (OTCQB: BYFMF) (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”), a leading vertical farming technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Segal LLP, an independent firm associated with Moore Global, as its auditor. Moore Global is one of the world’s leading accounting and advisory networks. Segal’s relationship with Moore allows Sprout AI the unique ability to receive a global solution for its auditing needs. Sprout AI will also now have access to a network of industry specialists to stay up-to-date with changing rules, regulations, and trends across the board. Segal LLP is actively working with Moores-Panama auditors for the purpose of completing this international consolidated audit.

Chris Bolton, CEO and Chairman of Sprout AI, notes, “We are happy to be working with Moore Global and have been impressed by their breadth of knowledge and thoroughness. We feel very confident having them in place as our auditors.”

Through this appointment, the Company remains on schedule for completing the Company’s 2021 audited year-end financials, which are anticipated to be released on or before the Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 25, 2022. The Company anticipates providing the market with an unaudited financial update in the coming months.

Sprout AI secured a debt financing opportunity where the Company will be provided with access to USD $540,000 by way of a commercial loan. This loan will bear an annual interest rate of 6% for a term of 3 years. The purpose of the loan is to assist with the advanced purchase of inventory to continue addressing supply chain shortages as well as operational expenses.

Sprout AI also wishes to inform their investors that commencing March 15th, 2022, the Center of Excellence (COE) re-opened to the public to host clients and potential investors for tours of the facilities and Sprout AI’s assembly line. Present during the initial tours were both representatives of Ivory Medical and Twin Berry Farms, as well as potential clients from Peru, the United States, and Panama. These were the first tours provided since the Covid-19 Pandemic began in Q1 2020.

Chris Bolton notes, “The evolution in Sprouts’ ability to showcase its full assembly capabilities of its controllers paired with its demonstration of Sprout AI version 2 in the rack, marks the completion of our transition as a fully owned subsidiary of TheraCann International, to a publicly-traded company.”

Marking this transition, Sprout wishes to announce the promotion of Carlos Zapata to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Carlos, who has been with Sprout AI since October 2020 as the Assembly and Manufacturing Manager, has an extensive background in complex engineering operations and boasts over 20 years of manufacturing experience. His past roles include Vice President of Manufacturing for the Sojitz Corporation, which manufactures and assembles vehicles for Mitsubishi, Hyundai, and FUSO, as well as Operation Manager and Partner of Susetesa, an electrical and mechanical maintenance services provider for Panamá and Central America.

Chris Bolton noted, “We are very grateful to Kyle Horak, who helped build the foundation for Sprout, having navigated the complex registration and regulatory affairs in Panama and Internationally. We would not be as strong as we are without his efforts. We are excited as we transition into the next phase of our growth, building upon that strong foundation along with Carlos’ expertise.”

Kyle will maintain his position as a full-time Board of Director with Sprout AI where his regulatory expertise will continue to be an asset. The Company will provide a full update on the status of its project in the coming weeks.

About Sprout AI

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions, resulting in consistent and repeatable crops with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multilevel rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.

For more information about Sprout AI, please visit https://www.sproutai.solutions.

Chief Executive Officer

Chris Bolton

Sprout AI Inc.

Phone: +011 (507) 6384-8734

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Colleen McKay

Sprout AI Inc.

Tel: + 1 (289) 231-9026

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.sproutai.solutions

Address: International Business Park,

Unit 5B, Building 3860

Panama Pacifico, Republic of Panama

