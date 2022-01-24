JTOWER and DOCOMO Agreed to the Master Transaction Agreement for Infra-Sharing of Existing Telecommunications Towers

TOKYO, Mar 25, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – JTOWER Inc. (“JTOWER”) and NTT DOCOMO, INC. (“DOCOMO”) have announced today that the companies have decided to enter into the master transaction agreement with the aim of promoting Infra-Sharing of DOCOMO’s existing towers. The contract will enable the companies to make a transaction in which 6,002 telecommunications towers (maximum) owned by DOCOMO to be transferred to JTOWER for 106.2 billion yen (maximum) and DOCOMO will lease these towers from JTOWER (“the Transaction”).

Image of a telecommunications tower

Aims of both companies

JTOWER positions the purchase of existing telecommunications towers owned by telecommunications companies and the promotion of Infra-Sharing by attracting new tenants to these towers (carve-out) to be one of the key growth strategies. The Transaction will greatly expand its business foundation as a tower sharing operator.

DOCOMO is working to build an economical 5G network by promoting Infra-Sharing and the Transaction will enable further streamlining of network operations.

Future Initiatives

The companies plan to make the transfer of the towers where conditions have been met and JTOWER will strengthen its efforts to attract new tenants, such as telecommunications companies, including mobile network operators. Through these efforts, both companies aim to realize more efficient capital investments and operating expenses for the tenants of these towers and promote the early deployment of 5G network. Furthermore, the companies will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by reducing environmental impact through the effective use of existing infrastructure.

JTOWER and DOCOMO will continue to strengthen collaboration in the field of Infra-Sharing and work to resolve social issues that contribute to the telecommunications industry.

About JTOWER

JTOWER Inc. was founded in June 2012 as the first Infra-Sharing company in Japan. Centered on indoor Infra-Sharing solutions that consolidate the mobile networks inside the building, we provide a wide range of services including 5G that contribute to the future. https://en.jtower.co.jp/

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (“+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.

