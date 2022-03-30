Aparavi and Wasabi Technologies Partner to Help Organizations Extract True ROI from High Performance Data Management

Technology Alliance Reduces Customer Risks and Costs While Boosting Data Business Insights and New Revenue Streams

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–APARAVI®, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, and Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a partnership agreement and validated interoperability of the Aparavi Platform with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage to deliver improved storage consolidation and management. Users will benefit from reduced risks and costs by giving them the ability to move large datasets rapidly in and out of the cloud, with the luxury of a single platform for data discovery, indexing, classification, search and lifecycle management.

Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage is the industry’s most affordable and highest-performing cloud storage service, making it an ideal storage repository. It’s faster than alternative cloud storage services like Amazon S3, keeping data ‘hot’ so that it is accessible in milliseconds, and one-fifth of the price with no fees for egress or API requests. Engineered for extreme data integrity, Wasabi provides eleven nines (99.999999999%) durability of objects over a given year.

The Aparavi Platform can improve storage consolidation and management on Wasabi by revealing hidden data, valuable data assets, and redundant, outdated and trivial (ROT) data. The platform reveals companies’ unstructured data footprint so they can identify, classify and optimize, and move it to fully take advantage of its potential value.

Once organizations unlock and fully understand the value of their data sets, the Aparavi Platform can give end-users the ability to manage that data’s lifecycle. For example, the Platform’s data actions feature enables the end-user or service provider to migrate data to compatible cloud storage repositories like Wasabi’s Hot Cloud Storage and reap significant cost and performance benefits. The end result is reduced risks and costs and the ability to leverage data for business insights and new revenue streams.

While unstructured data has the potential to provide critical insights and information, it also may be ROT, or contain errors. Despite these pitfalls, organizations continue to collect it, store it and create multiple backups of it, and after many life cycles of backups and migration journeys, they’re often left with massive data swamps.

Organizations in this situation typically can’t protect their unstructured data or leverage its value because they don’t know what they have, how to access or how to cost-effectively manage it – including storing it. By announcing a partnership agreement, the Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage will enable users to significantly improve the effectiveness of their data storage and management strategies.

“This partnership represents an important milestone for Aparavi, as it will empower more organizations to take control of their unstructured data assets,” commented Peter Worsnop, Vice President of Sales. “Working with Wasabi is a great opportunity for our business, as we look forward to helping customers to maximize the hidden potential that resides within these growing digital assets.”

“Data is the lifeblood of every business, and Wasabi is proving that it’s possible to store it in a cost-effective and reliable way,” said David Boland, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. “Alongside Aparavi, we are empowering organizations to derive true value from their massive amounts of data without being derailed by overly complex pricing or unreliable service. Gone are the days where enterprises will have to make difficult decisions about whether or not to keep their data.”

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

About Aparavi Software Corporation

Aparavi is the trusted disrupter in unstructured data management, helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi is a SaaS platform with deep intelligence that rapidly discovers, automatically classifies, and optimizes highly distributed data to mitigate risk, reduce costs and exploit data value. Aparavi ensures secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

