Arecor Therapeutics plc

(“Arecor” or the “Group”)

ARECOR GRANTED KEY U.S. PATENT PROTECTING PROPRIETARY INSULIN PRODUCTS

Further strengthens the Company’s extensive patent portfolio protecting its proprietary Arestat™ technology and diabetes product portfolio

Cambridge, UK, 23 March 2022: Arecor Therapeutics plc (AIM: AREC), the biopharmaceutical group advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent (US11278624) protecting novel formulations of the Group’s proprietary insulin products, AT247 and AT278.

Dr Jan Jezek, Chief Scientific Officer at Arecor, commented: “Arecor’s novel insulin products, based on a combination of existing insulin analogues and our highly innovative formulation science, have potential to improve convenience, compliance and enable more effective management of blood glucose for people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. As the clinical validation of the superiority of these products compared to current gold standard prandial insulins continues, we are also advancing the intellectual property protection for these products. This recently granted US patent, the first within the Group’s comprehensive insulin IP strategy, is a significant milestone, and we will continue to strengthen our IP portfolio with additional patent applications already in progress.”

Arecor has invested in building a strong patent portfolio to protect the Arestat™ technology platform and its proprietary pipeline products. The Group’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio currently comprises 36 patent families, including >50 granted patents in Europe, the US and in other key territories. As part of this strategy, Arecor has robust IP directed to the novel insulin compositions that protect different aspects of AT247 and AT278 formulations, as well as their specific properties and methods of use. Arecor’s strategy is to generate a fortress of both narrow and broad interrelated IP rights that cover the features of these products. US11278624 is the first granted US patent within the Group’s comprehensive insulin IP strategy.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Arecor Therapeutics plc www.arecor.com Dr Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 1223 426060

Email: [email protected] Susan Lowther, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0) 1223 426060

Email: [email protected] Mo Noonan, Communications Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977

Email: [email protected] Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance)

Rupert Dearden (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Consilium Strategic Communications Chris Gardner, David Daley, Angela Gray Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Email: [email protected]

Notes to Editors

About Arecor

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced formulations of their therapeutic products. The Arestat™ platform is supported by an extensive patent portfolio.

For further details please see our website, www.arecor.com

About Arestat™

The Arestat™ technology enables superior product profiles across a broad range of therapies, including various types of biopharmaceuticals and specialty hospital products. In addition to its internal portfolio of superior proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, Arecor leverages the Arestat™ technology in partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced formulations of their therapeutic products under a technology licensing model.

About AT247

AT247 is an ultra-rapid insulin that aims to accelerate insulin absorption, post injection, to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels for people living with diabetes, particularly around difficult to manage mealtimes. Early clinical evidence suggests that AT247 may facilitate a fully closed loop artificial pancreas, a potentially life changing treatment option for people living with diabetes, and a US Phase I clinical trial is currently underway investigating the potential of the product when delivered by continuous subcutaneous infusion via insulin pump.

About AT278

AT278 is Arecor’s ultra-concentrated, ultra-rapid acting insulin designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection, to enable more effective management of blood glucose levels to the increasing number of people with diabetes with high daily insulin requirements (>200 units/day), whilst maintaining the convenience and compliance benefits of being able to deliver these high insulin doses in a lower injection volume via a single injection. A truly rapid acting concentrated insulin is a critical step towards the advancement and miniaturisation of the next generation of insulin delivery devices.