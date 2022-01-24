Atreca to Host Virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. EDT, focused on the Company’s preclinical pipeline programs in oncology.

Presenters:

John Orwin , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Tito Serafini, PhD , Chief Strategy Officer and Founder

, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder Daniel Emerling, PhD , Senior Vice President, Research and Co-Founder

, Senior Vice President, Research and Co-Founder Amy Manning-Bog, PhD , Vice President, Translational Sciences

, Vice President, Translational Sciences Shaun Lippow, PhD , Vice President, Protein Engineering

, Vice President, Protein Engineering Alexander Scholz, PhD, Senior Director, In-Vitro Pharmacology

The presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session. To register for the event, please click here.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live webcast, including accompanying slides, can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.atreca.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. To access the event by telephone, please dial (800) 373-6606 (United States) or (409) 937-8918 (international) and reference the conference ID 3490903. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live event.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our preclinical and clinical plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

