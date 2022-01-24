Assertio Holdings, Inc. Partners with BlinkRx to Support Healthcare Providers and Patients Utilizing Otrexup® (methotrexate) with a Unique Patient Access Solution

Collaboration Eases Patient Access to Therapy

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) and BlinkRx, the leading patient access solution, today announced a collaboration to support healthcare professionals and their patients undergoing treatment with Otrexup. This prescription medication is a drug device combination single-dose, once-weekly, auto-injector containing methotrexate for subcutaneous injections. BlinkRx’s program helps reduce barriers patients may encounter in having access to their medications. Patients benefit from transparent low prices, free home delivery, and world-class support.

BlinkRx is incredibly easy to use for both patients and providers. When providers send a prescription to BlinkRx, their patient immediately receives a text with their lowest available price, including any eligible copay support. Patients can check out securely online or by phone. Otrexup will be delivered with no shipping fees.

“We are thrilled to partner with a leading digital pharmacy provider in BlinkRx that offers a compelling, convenient option and which aligns to our strategy of leveraging our digital platform and virtual engagement to better serve our patients,” said Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio. “This builds upon our existing pharmacy hub capabilities with a new direct to patient model for those who prefer a convenient digital option.”

About Otrexup

Otrexup is a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine, methotrexate. Methotrexate is used to:

Treat certain adults with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), after treatment with other medicines including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) have been used and did not work well.

Control the symptoms of severe, resistant, disabling psoriasis in adults when other types of treatment have been used and did not work well.

Otrexup should not be used for the treatment of cancer.

Otrexup should not be used for the treatment of children with psoriasis.

Otrexup can cause serious side effects that can lead to death, including organ system toxicity

People who use methotrexate for the treatment of cancer, psoriasis, or rheumatoid arthritis, have an increased risk of death from organ toxicity. Types of organ toxicity can include gastrointestinal, bone marrow, liver, immune system, nerve, lung, kidneys, or skin.

Your doctor will do blood tests and other types of tests before you take and while you are taking Otrexup to check for signs and symptoms of organ toxicity. Call your doctor right away if you have any of the following symptoms of organ toxicity: vomiting, diarrhea, mouth sores, fever, confusion, weakness, temporary blindness, seizures, headache, back pain, neck stiffness, paralysis, irritability, sleepiness, problems with coordination, dry cough, trouble breathing, or severe skin rash.

Women who are pregnant are at increased risk for death of the baby and birth defects.

Women who are pregnant or who plan to become pregnant must not take Otrexup. A pregnancy test should be performed before starting Otrexup. Contraception should be used by both females and males while taking Otrexup. Pregnancy should be avoided if either partner is receiving Otrexup for a minimum of 3 months after treatment with Otrexup for males or during and for 6 months after treatment with Otrexup for females.

Do not use Otrexup if you:

Are pregnant or planning to become pregnant

Are breastfeeding; Otrexup can pass into your breast milk and may harm your baby

Have alcohol problems (alcoholism)

Have liver problems

Have problems fighting infection (immunodeficiency syndrome)

Have been told you have (or think you have) a blood disorder such as low levels of white

blood cells, red blood cells (anemia), or platelets

blood cells, red blood cells (anemia), or platelets Have had an allergy to methotrexate or any of the ingredients in Otrexup. See the

Prescribing Information for a list of ingredients.

Talk to your doctor before taking this medicine if you have any of these conditions.

What should I tell my healthcare provider before using Otrexup?

Before you take Otrexup, tell your doctor if you have any other medical conditions.

Tell your doctor about all of the medicines you take, including prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Ask your doctor or pharmacist for a list of medicines if you are not sure. Otrexup may affect how other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how Otrexup works causing side effects.

How should I use Otrexup?

See the Instructions for Use contained in the Prescribing Information for detailed information about how to use Otrexup

Your doctor will show you or your caregiver how to inject Otrexup. You should not inject Otrexup until you have been trained on the right way to use it.

Inject Otrexup only 1 time each week. Do not take Otrexup every day. Taking Otrexup every day may cause death from toxicity.

take Otrexup every day. Taking Otrexup every day may cause death from toxicity. If you are not sure if Otrexup was injected, or if you have hard time giving the injection, do not inject another dose. Call your pharmacist or doctor right away

inject another dose. Call your pharmacist or doctor right away If you inject too much Otrexup, call your doctor or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

What should I avoid while using Otrexup?

Do not drink alcohol while taking Otrexup. Drinking alcohol can increase your chances of getting serious side effects.

Otrexup can cause dizziness and tiredness. Do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do anything that needs you to be alert until you know how Otrexup affects you.

Certain vaccinations should be avoided while taking Otrexup. Talk to your doctor before you or members of your household receive any vaccines.

What are the possible side effects of Otrexup?

Otrexup may cause serious side effects, including:

Fertility problems. Methotrexate, the active ingredient in Otrexup, may affect your ability to have a baby. Males may have a decreased sperm count, and females may have changes to their menstrual cycle. This can happen while taking Otrexup and for a short period of time after you stop.

Methotrexate, the active ingredient in Otrexup, may affect your ability to have a baby. Males may have a decreased sperm count, and females may have changes to their menstrual cycle. This can happen while taking Otrexup and for a short period of time after you stop. Certain cancers. Some people who have taken methotrexate have had a certain type of cancer called Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other tumors. Your doctor may tell you to stop taking Otrexup if this happens.

Some people who have taken methotrexate have had a certain type of cancer called Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other tumors. Your doctor may tell you to stop taking Otrexup if this happens. Tissue and bone problems. Taking methotrexate while having radiation therapy may increase the risk of your tissue or bone not receiving enough blood. This may lead to death of the tissue or bone.

Common side effects of Otrexup include: nausea, stomach pain, indigestion (dyspepsia), mouth sores, rash, stuffy or runny nose and sore throat, diarrhea, abnormal liver function tests, vomiting, headache, bronchitis, low red, white, and platelet blood cell count, hair loss, dizziness, sensitivity to light, burning skin lesions, lung problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of Otrexup. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information for Otrexup at https://www.Otrexup.com/application/files/3715/8619/3267/Otrexup_USPI_-_LB-0027_V11.pdf or call 1-855-Otrexup (1-855-687-3987).

About Assertio

Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. We have built and continue to build our commercial portfolio by identifying new opportunities within our existing products as well as acquisitions or licensing of additional approved products. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

About BlinkRx

BlinkRx is a unique patient access solution that may help reduce the barriers to starting and remaining on therapy. Patients benefit from transparent low prices, free home delivery, and world-class support.

Investor and Media Contacts

Max Nemmers

Head, Investor Relations and Administration

[email protected]

Allison Baer

Communications & Branding Lead

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “imply,” “intend,” “may”, “objective,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “aim” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio, including the risks described in Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance or expected results of Assertio.