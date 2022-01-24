CRN Honors Zenoss With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

Zenoss Partner Network Recognized for Its Accelerated Growth and Streamlined Enablement

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious five-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.





CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The five-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A five-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The Zenoss Partner Network has been designed to meet the growing demand of modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss partner solutions offer full-stack monitoring and AIOps for the largest, most complex IT infrastructures. The network provides sales and technical training to partners along with a robust set of sales and marketing tools to enable success.

“Zenoss is honored to receive this year’s CRN five-star rating as we continue to build on the success of our partner program,” said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. “Our mission is to transform the way people monitor and analyze every part of their IT infrastructure, and our global channel program maximizes customer buying choices by attracting and retaining best-in-class partners and delivering best-in-class solutions.”

For more information on the Zenoss Partner Network, visit https://www.zenoss.com/partners.

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at https://www.crn.com/ppg.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

