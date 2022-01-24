Zylo Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready to Power Greater Visibility and Control of SaaS Spend

Zylo + Coupa Expense and Invoice Connector is Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace, Extending Coupa’s Platform and Increasing Visibility into SaaS Spend

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zylo, the world’s leading SaaS Management and Optimization platform that enables companies to organize, optimize, and orchestrate SaaS, today announced it will offer a native integration within the Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) certified the Zylo + Coupa Expense and Invoice Connector for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

By integrating Zylo’s AI-powered Discovery Engine with Coupa Expense and Coupa Invoice, organizations now have complete visibility into their SaaS purchases to optimize SaaS spend and licenses, while mitigating risk. SaaS spend is often misclassified within expense and invoice systems, making traditional reporting both incomplete and cumbersome.

Zylo’s Discovery Engine powers comprehensive discovery, continual monitoring, and full optimization of SaaS applications. The engine ingests and analyzes financial transaction data using a suite of patent-pending matching algorithms. By comparing and categorizing all financial transactions from Coupa Expense and Coupa Invoice against the Zybrary, Zylo’s proprietary library comprised of nearly 20,000 applications and related transaction information, only Zylo identifies all SaaS applications within an organization’s SaaS portfolio.

“As SaaS spend grows and more lines of business and individuals are purchasing the SaaS tools they need, the need for complete, central visibility into your SaaS spend is imperative now,” said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “We’re proud to have Zylo on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers that unprecedented, complete visibility into their SaaS purchases, which in turn powers better governance and organizational efficiency.”

As a certified CoupaLink solution, Zylo meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

“Connecting Zylo into the Coupa BSM Platform, enhances the power of our Discovery Engine, giving our customers a streamlined way to discover all of their SaaS purchases, so they can better manage and optimize those investments,” said Ben Pippenger, Zylo co-founder and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer. “We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Coupa to continue helping customers understand, manage and optimize their SaaS spend and licensing.”

Later this spring, Zylo will be enhancing its integration to include Coupa Purchase Order. This will enable organizations to further unify their SaaS spend, utilization, and licensing data in Zylo for ultimate SaaS visibility.

To learn more about Zylo’s integration with Coupa Expense and Invoice, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com or meet the Zylo team at Coupa Inspire, April 4-7, in Las Vegas. Schedule time to meet with the team at booth #S25 here.

Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Zylo

As the world leader in SaaS Management and Optimization, Zylo enables companies to organize, optimize, and orchestrate SaaS. Organizations large and small trust Zylo’s enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to optimize more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $21 billion in SaaS spend. Zylo’s patent-pending, AI-powered Discovery Engine provides continual, frictionless monitoring of SaaS spend, licenses, and usage to create the industry’s most trusted SaaS system of record. Fueled by more data than any other provider, Zylo delivers actionable insights that allow you to take action quickly to optimize growing SaaS portfolios.

Contacts

Megan Gasper



Walker Sands



[email protected]

608-957-2795