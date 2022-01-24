Banking Leader Mary Harman Joins AuthenticID Board of Directors

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authenticid—AuthenticID, a global leader in identity proofing and fraud prevention solutions, announced the appointment of banking leader Mary Harman to its Board, effective April 15, 2022.

Mary Harman brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience to the AuthenticID Board. As an executive at Bank of America, Harman held several senior leadership roles and established a new cross-bank Payment Strategy to drive the multi-billion payments-related business across retail, small business, and corporate clients.

Mary also is an advocate for advanced technologies with a track record of partnering with innovative companies to modernize and transform mainline industries. Harman also has two decades of private equity investing in transformational technologies and has served on over 20 Corporate Boards. Her expertise and leadership have contributed to the acceleration of innovation and transformation of business networks at a number of companies. Notably, Harman was Chairman of the Board for EWS (Early Warning Services), the consortium of major US banks that created and operate the Zelle payment platform.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mary to our Board. Mary’s experience and expertise are tremendous assets as AuthenticID works toward our goal: to be a global platform that supports the identity management of millions of users interacting with the physical, digital, and emerging Web3 economies on a daily basis,” says AuthenticID CEO, Jeff S. Jani. “AuthenticID is fast becoming an important utility platform for the authoritative management of identity and will be essential as current and future digital economies continue to evolve,” continues Jani.

“AuthenticID’s approach to 100% automated ML identity decisioning in a way that scales and mitigates bias is a foundational necessity for fighting fraud as technologies and use cases will continue to rapidly evolve in the years ahead,” says Mary Harman. “I am excited to contribute and guide the adoption of AuthenticID’s technology with both current mainstream and emerging markets,” continues Harman.

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully-automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.

