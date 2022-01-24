Author of “Brave New Work” Aaron Dignan; DEI Leader of Brené Brown Foundation Aiko Bethea; Army Vet & Actor J.R. Martinez; and UKG CEO Aron Ain To Keynote OPTIMA22

Keynotes Join NYT Best Selling Author of Atomic Habits James Clear at Third Annual OPTIMA Conference: Reinventing the World of Work through Talent Optimization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEI—OPTIMA, the talent optimization conference hosted by The Predictive Index, returns to Boston live April 12–14, 2022 (and virtually on April 26). The conference features renowned keynotes and 40+ breakout speakers from leading organizations like the CIA, Boston Red Sox, Rockwell Automation, Lovepop, PTC, and more. Hundreds of business leaders and HR strategists attend OPTIMA to learn how to design winning teams, hire top talent, and lead them to greatness—to reinvent the ever-changing world of work.





In a year where an average of four million workers quit their jobs each month, the “Big Quit” dominated headlines and put work as we know it under a microscope. OPTIMA22 will delve into topics on flipping the script from “The Great Resignation” to “The Great Retention”; creating cultures of belonging and inclusion; brave new work in action; and the science behind aligning people strategy and business strategy to achieve results.

“Welcome back,” said CEO of The Predictive Index Mike Zani. “After our first live OPTIMA in 2019, little did we know the darkness that would unfold between then and now. Many of us, including the people we work with day in and day out, experienced loss, grief, change, loneliness, and fear. We—all of the leaders attending OPTIMA—have the responsibility of putting the pieces back together. Join me as we embark on the critical work of reinventing our workplaces with talent optimization for these three days, and beyond.”

Aaron Dignan, Aron Ain, and Kirk Arnold Open OPTIMA22

Author of Brave New Work and advisor to Fortune 100 companies including GE, American Express, and PepsiCo, Aaron Dignan spent the last decade studying exceptional organizations and teams. These companies practice a new way of working, prioritizing adaptivity and autonomy over efficiency and control. Aaron will share how they succeeded in the face of so much change.

Following Dignan’s keynote, CEO of UKG Aron Ain sits down with XIR at General Catalyst Kirk Arnold for a fireside chat to offer a real example of brave new work in action. Through his experiences successfully merging two massive companies weeks before the pandemic and leading through a recent cyberattack, Aron shows attendees people-first leadership in action.

Aiko Bethea Wraps Up Day One of OPTIMA22

An award-winning and highly sought-after equity consultant, Aiko Bethea focuses on coaching Fortune 100 leaders and teams to remove barriers to inclusion. She brings experience working with “Dare to Lead” author Brené Brown and Georgia State Governor Stacey Abrams. Aiko will discuss how to return to work while honoring our commitment to foster diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces, including how to lean into the challenge of being courageous leaders.

J.R. Martinez Closes Day Two of OPTIMA22 (James Clear Opens the Day)

Army veteran, NYT bestselling author, burn survivor, actor, and Dancing with the Stars champion, J.R. Martinez has traveled the world speaking with troops at various bases, and at major corporate events for Fortune 500 companies. In this post-pandemic world, J.R. will inspire attendees by sharing his personal struggles and triumphs, spreading his message of resilience and optimism.

Featured Track Sessions:

HIRE track

It’s Not a Robot Apocalypse: How AI Can Make Your Hiring More Human

Recruiting (and Retaining) Secrets in the Age of Candidate Scarcity

Combating Unconscious Bias in the Interview Process

DESIGN track

Your Team’s Secret Weapon: The Rebels & Eccentrics​ (by former CIA Director)

How These Billion-Dollar Companies Build Dream Teams

CEO Panel: How Lovepop, Up Education, and Wistia Align People to Business Strategy

EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE track

Lessons from the Bossholes: How To Reinvent the Manager in Today’s Climate

5 in the Room, 5 on the Zoom: How To Inspire No Matter Where You Are

Real Confidence: Uncover the Science & Secrets That Empower Potential

In addition, there is also a CONSULTING track, featuring Founder and CEO of Refine Labs Chris Walker on “How To Generate Demand and Grow Your Consultancy”; and PI will host a panel with the Boston Red Sox and San Antonio Spurs on “How The World’s Greatest Sports Teams Win On the Field and In the Office with PI.”

Registration for OPTIMA22, both in-person and virtual, is still open at https://optimaconference.com, where full agenda information can be found.

About OPTIMA



OPTIMA is the annual talent optimization conference taking place in-person and virtually this year. OPTIMA’s in-person conference will be held April 12–14, 2022 in Boston, and OPTIMA Virtual will be hosted on April 26.

The essence of talent optimization is aligning people strategy with business strategy—and that begins with taking an intentional and data-driven approach to getting the people part right. At OPTIMA, business leaders will learn and share best practices on how to assemble world-class teams and manage employees in a way that pushes everyone to the top of their game. Attendees will become proficient in strategies for designing, hiring, and inspiring high-performing teams—and capitalizing on people data—to maximize productivity. Learn more at https://optimaconference.com/.

About The Predictive Index



The Predictive Index (PI) is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. More than 60 years of proven science, software, and a curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, foster engagement, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 8,000 clients and 350+ partners use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, Subway, 47 Brand, FAM Brands, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 140+ countries. Learn more at https://www.predictiveindex.com/.

