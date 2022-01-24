Tradition Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Automate and Simplify Business Processes

Guidewire PartnerConnect Global Premier partner EY to provide implementation, ongoing services, and support

SEBRINGVILLE, Ontario & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #cloudcomputing–Tradition Mutual Insurance Company and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Tradition Mutual has selected Guidewire to automate and simplify its business processes. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Tradition Mutual’s lines of business at the same time.

Tradition Mutual selected Guidewire for policy administration, underwriting, client data, rating, reinsurance, claims, billing, and enterprise-wide data management and analytics, as well as to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its brokers, policyholders, and vendors.

“We selected Guidewire because it is a platform that is deeply entrenched in the P&C insurance industry and used by a lot of insurance companies. It’s stable, easy to use, and updated to the latest industry standards, leading to longevity,” said Tradition Mutual President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Burns. “Guidewire will help us automate our processes and make the workflow faster. Also, we’re an agent-driven company, so adopting cloud computing will enable our agents and employees to access Guidewire quickly and easily, no matter where they are.”

“We welcome Tradition Mutual to the Guidewire customer family,” said Guidewire Group Vice President of Americas Sales Ken Shapiro. “We look forward to helping the company leverage Guidewire and a flexible partner deployment model to continue bringing safety, security, and certainty to its policyowners in an unpredictable world.”

The company will be accessing Guidewire in a private cloud through EY Nexus™ for Insurance. “Many small to medium-sized insurance companies face unique challenges in transforming their core systems,” said EY Canada Insurance Technology Consulting Leader Shawn Antao. “Through EY’s cloud-based and managed service solution, we’re helping companies reach economies of scale needed to manage disaster recovery and business continuity. The solution, built around the InsuranceSuite software – with pre-configured capabilities for the Canadian insurance market – helps companies to overcome inherent challenges and achieve a successful implementation project. We look forward to supporting Tradition Mutual along that transformation journey.”

About Tradition Mutual Insurance Company

At Tradition Mutual, we are here to bring safety, security and certainty to our policyowners in an unpredictable world. We know you, and you know us on a personal basis. We have integrity and stability earned over a history that expands over more than 140 years in St. Mary’s, Stratford, Sebringville and Perth and Huron counties. We live in our community and believe in investing within the communities we serve. If you have an insurance policy with us, you are a policyholder and an owner. At Tradition Mutual, you are the most important part of your policy.

Although we began as a farm insurer, we now offer a wide variety of insurance, including:

Auto insurance

Home insurance

Commercial insurance

Farm insurance

The difference between mutual insurance and other insurance is ownership. As a mutual insurance policyholder, you are also an owner. That means insurance premiums stay in the community where they belong. And unlike large, multinational companies who have shareholders to please, mutual insurance companies act only in the best interests of their policyholders.

Here’s one example. Insurance is about planning for the worst. But if the worst doesn’t happen, you might have some money left over. In a shareholder-owned insurance company, they call that money ‘profits.’ In a mutual insurance company, they call it a policyowner equity. We have provided premium refunds to our policyowners as declared by our board of directors.

Although Tradition is a local company, our strength and stability is backed by Ontario Mutuals, a partnership of more than 38 mutual insurance companies across Ontario. Together, we make up one of the strongest financial networks in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.traditionmutual.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

