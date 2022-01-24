Baker Industrial Supply Enters 2022 with Momentum After Installing More Than 55 Million Pounds of Rack in 2021

National Integrator Sees Warehouse Expansion Continuing for Several Years to Come

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baker Industrial Supply, a leading material handling rack integrator with National reach, is at MODEX 2022 talking about its successes in 2021 and how it will shape the company as it evolves with an industry that shows no signs of slowing down. Coming off of one of its strongest years in terms of growth, Baker Industrial Supply is reporting that it completed more than 315 jobs across 25 states where it worked to deliver and install rack, shelving layouts, wire guidance systems and more in both retail and warehouse environments.





“Baker has grown from a local shop providing small rack accessories and supplies to a national integrator, working with end-users and other partners to expertly plan, deliver and build full warehouse systems for some of the largest companies in the world,” said Joe Rooney, vice president at Baker Industrial Supply. “Our commitment to assigning internal teams to each build is part of Baker’s point of difference from other integrators. In 2021 we dedicated almost 165,000 hours of labor to deliver the best products with our unmatched service in 50 percent of the country. We are really proud of Baker’s progress, and we look forward to expanding even more this year and beyond.”

Founded in June 2004, Baker Industrial Supply has more than 100 employees and has warehouse and fabrication facilities in the greater Houston area. In addition to its national installation services, the company offers in-stock inventory and quick-ship services. When planning a project, Baker Industrial Supply approaches rack installations differently by retaining permanent employee teams that have tailored expertise for each project. Those teams travel to each job location from start of the build until its finished, eliminating the need to hire local labor and removing guess work for its customers.

Baker Industrial Supply is a material handling integrator, offering turn-key industrial and retail storage solutions including racking systems, shelving layouts, wire guidance installation, and product sales and installation. Baker Industrial Supply retains several RMI certified manufacturer relationships to ensure the best prices and solutions for each project’s unique needs. For more information, please visit: www.bakerindustrialsupply.com or call 281-934-3000.

