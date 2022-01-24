Barnes Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022

BRISTOL, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022.” This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 have been considered in the study.

The top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public touchpoints of trust have been considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“We are truly pleased to be recognized as one of America’s most trusted companies 2022 by Newsweek,” said Julie K. Streich, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Barnes. “We are incredibly honored that Barnes has proven itself to conduct business with the highest ethical standards, thereby winning the trust of our most valuable stakeholders ‒ our customers, investors, and employees.”

Newsweek’s full list of the 400 companies selected as “America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022” was announced on March 22, 2022 and can be found here.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Employees across the globe are dedicated to Persistent Ingenuity™ – advancing what’s possible and delivering to the highest standards. We serve a wide range of end markets and customers, including healthcare, automation, packaging, aerospace, mobility, and manufacturing, delivering breakthrough products and services to shape a more inclusive and sustainable world. For more information, visit www.barnesgroupinc.com.

