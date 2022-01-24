Tavant Partners With American Society for Engineering Education to Unveil a New Interactive Digital Presence

The new web portal will provide engineering students, teachers, and professionals with an intuitive and engaging experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#branding—Tavant, Silicon Valley’s leading digital products and solutions company, today announced the launch of a new digital presence for the American Society for Engineering Education. Tavant partnered with ASEE to make their website more interactive and secure, to help ASEE connect better with their 14,000 individual members and 450 organizational members.

The web experience team at Tavant has built a scalable digital platform to further enhance ASEE’s reputation as a one-stop platform with best-in-class content management capabilities that will be integrated with ASEE’s back office. The new ASEE website now offers users a more intuitive and rich navigation experience.

“In the past few months, thanks to Tavant, we have seen an increase in website visitors and content consumption. “We’ve seen an uptick in participation in ASEE’s programs, such as conferences and workshops,” said Jasmin D. Rathod, Chief Information Officer, ASEE. “Tavant’s technical experience, domain understanding, and metrics-driven fail-proof delivery practices contributed to the success of the new website.”

“In addition, the site has improved search capabilities to encourage visitors to explore the wide range of ASEE programs, which include accessing research papers on PEER (Papers on Engineering Education Repository) website, an integrated hub platform for connecting with engineering professionals and educators, conferences, workshops, and subscriptions to top-tier industry publications. Tavant also created custom templates for members-only content, allowing visitors to connect with like-minded peers and thereby increasing the value of membership,” Rathod added.

Tavant utilized Kentico to enable a high-performance website with sub-second load time. The Kentico CMS provided ASEE with an easy-to-maintain, scalable, and fault-tolerant solution. The new website empowered ASEE with the following benefits:

Unparalleled scalability, availability, and performance to support an unlimited number of members and end-users

A rich user experience and a seamless content editing experience for marketers and administrators

Superior security with multiple security layers that comply with GDPR, CCPA, and other data protection regulations

“Given the wide scope of ASEE and its numerous services, our goal was to create a digital presence that was not only engaging for users, but also reflected ASEE’s critical business needs and goals,” said Ravi Peravali, Head of Media, Tavant. “This new web portal is designed to help ASEE in its mission to evolve its members into the technologists of the future. We’re proud to help scale-up this innovative brand.”

About ASEE

The American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) is a nonprofit organization of individuals and institutions committed to furthering education in engineering and engineering technology. In pursuit of academic excellence, ASEE develops policies and programs that enhance professional opportunities for engineering faculty members and promotes activities that support increased student enrollments in engineering and engineering technology colleges and universities. Strong communication and collaboration with national and international organizations further advances ASEE’s mission. Learn more at ASEE.org.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

