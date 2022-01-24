Behavox Launches on AWS Marketplace to Help Financial Institutions Tackle Fraudulent Activity

Addition to the digital catalog streamlines implementation and improves time-to-value for customers.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, which provides a suite of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and colleagues from bad actors, today announced that its solutions are available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Behavox solutions can now be procured directly from AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS.

The launch coincides with the continued adoption of Behavox solutions as increasing numbers of financial institutions seek to identify and address illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior in the workplace.

“Launching our solutions in AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for financial institutions to address this problem by streamlining the implementation process and minimizing the cost of storing vast amounts of data,” said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox.

Financial institutions are increasingly adopting SaaS-based solutions as they enable faster time-to-value and greater infrastructural agility than legacy, on-premise solutions. Over 80% of Behavox customers already use its SaaS offerings to receive the best possible performance and the highest level of security, all while reducing total cost of ownership.

“AWS customers want easy-to-deploy SaaS solutions like Behavox to help them analyze vast amounts of data and generate actionable insights that prevent a range of financial, security, and workplace risks,” said Mona Chadha, Director of Category Management at AWS Marketplace. “AWS Marketplace accelerates time-to-contract and provides customers with a contracting model that helps them migrate to the cloud or optimize within the cloud.”

The launch of Behavox solutions in AWS Marketplace is just one of a number of initiatives that Behavox is utilizing as a part of its collaboration with AWS. Behavox has also implemented AWS Organizations, a solution that makes it easier for Behavox to scale its AWS resources in line with the company’s growth.

“Working with AWS Organizations allows us to consolidate our accounts – centralizing all billing, control access, compliance, and security,” continued Ebrahim. “This makes it easier for us to continue providing cutting-edge solutions to complex challenges while minimizing infrastructure and storage costs for our customers.”

Learn more about how cloud technology can help leading financial institutions meet complex compliance challenges at the Behavox webinar, Beyond the Regulatory Tickbox, in collaboration with AWS and Perella Weinberg Partners, on April 6 at 11am EDT. Register here.

About Behavox

Behavox provides a suite of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and colleagues from bad actors.

Through AI-powered analysis of all corporate communications data, including email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms, Behavox helps organizations identify illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior in the workplace.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi.

More information about the company is available at https://www.behavox.com.

Contacts

Media:

Rich Myers, [email protected]