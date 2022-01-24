Riverbend Capital Expands Nationwide with 100+ Venture Partners and 14 New VC Investments to Start 2022

Extends Mission for Diversity and Inclusion Across VC Portfolio, Founders and Members With Key Network Partnerships

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbend Capital LLC, a diverse venture capital group investing in tech-focused, innovative high-growth companies, today announced its rapidly expanded network of investors, venture partners and startups. With more than $7 million in capital deployed in 2021, over $3 million invested in Q1 2022 and over $14 million since inception, Riverbend Capital has now participated in over 85 VC rounds across growth stages, sectors and geographies. Building on established network partnerships nationwide, Riverbend Capital aims to increase its venture investments to $100 million across an additional 100+ innovative companies over the next three years.

“We’re at an exciting inflection point as we scale to our next phase of growth, and we’re thrilled about what’s coming next with the upcoming launch of our new tech platform,” said Mark Dumas, Founder and General Partner, Riverbend Capital, and Chief Strategy Officer, Culmen International. “We’re rapidly accelerating the growth of our expansive network and adding new Venture Partners on a regular basis, with investment opportunities coming from all corners of the United States.”

Founded in 2016, Riverbend Capital is focused on diversified investments alongside strong lead investors across various sectors, with an emphasis on tech-enabled ventures in big data, AI, healthcare, IT, IoT, cyber, social, lifestyle, content and consumer. For early-stage portfolio companies, Riverbend’s nationwide network of business professionals across technology, consulting, venture capital and private equity, legal, finance, real estate, government contracting, professional services and more, helps ensure startup support for growth and success.

“From the start, our mission at Riverbend Capital has been to create an inclusive and highly diverse network of members that empower the companies we invest in to grow and succeed,” said Aaron Berkey, General Partner, Riverbend Capital and Principal, Cresa Global. “We’re extremely well positioned to advance that mission as we expand our firm with transformational technology platform enhancements, the depth and diversity of our Venture Partner network and the range of experience that we offer the entrepreneurs and exceptional teams that we support.”

“Riverbend Capital has been a strong and committed partner to Gaingels, our team, and our larger ecosystem over the past three years, and we applaud their collaborative and inclusive approach to venture investing,” said Lorenzo Thione, Managing Director of Gaingels. “We’ve invested in a significant number of deals together, and their ‘wisdom of the crowd’ approach has collectively led to better investment decisions, while providing invaluable support for portfolio companies throughout the investment lifecycle.”

In the coming months, Riverbend Capital will launch a new member platform release that will provide better access to venture capital opportunities across all stages, sectors and geographies for interested investors, without large capital commitments. The firm also will add to its bench of full-time employees as its business operations continue to scale.

