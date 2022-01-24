Cornerstone Named a Leader in Report for Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Total Economic Impact Study shows a potential 543% ROI for Cornerstone Learning and Content customers

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, announced today that it is positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q4 2021 report. The report is one of the industry’s most thorough and detailed analyses of the top 10 learning management systems and experience platform vendors. In a separate study released earlier this month, The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cornerstone, assessed a potential 543% return on investment for customers who have adopted Cornerstone’s learning and content solutions.

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone has been innovating industry-leading learning and development technology for thousands of organizations around the world. The company is committed to helping its customers transform their organizations to meet the new challenges of the modern workforce, empower a greater focus on skill building and offer their people a more personalized experience to engage them on their own growth journeys.

According to the Forrester Wave™ report, Cornerstone is meeting workforce challenges “with significant investments in its user experience as well as a strong focus on integration across the enterprise technology stack.” (1) Cornerstone is recognized in the report as a “strong choice for organizations that seek a robust, integrated talent solution with a clear understanding of the needs of the learning leader as a buyer.” (2) Forrester also noted “Cornerstone’s current solution offers rich functionality to support a wide array of learning and talent use cases from compliance to career development to extended enterprise and beyond. Its support for competency models and skills management is a strong differentiator, as is its content authoring capabilities.”

The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ for Cornerstone Learning and Content, an independent study commissioned by Cornerstone, found that the combination of Cornerstone learning technology platform allows “organizations to meet human capital goals and metrics with an integrated talent solution that offers rich functionality to support a wide variety of learning use cases.” (3)

“This recognition in Forrester’s Wave report, in our opinion, reinforces our commitment to helping our customers address changing business needs with agility and meet the new expectations of their people at work,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. “Our innovation strategy is designed to super-charge skills transformation initiatives and empower personalized growth and development opportunities – so our customers realize value faster, and their organizations and people are prepared for the future.”

To learn more about Cornerstone’s adaptive HR solutions, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 6,000 customers and 75M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

