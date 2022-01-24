U.K. Cyber Firm Expands to North America Following Multi-Million Investment

Bridewell Consulting Opens New Office in Houston’s Energy Corridor to Help Combat Rising Cyberattacks on Critical National Infrastructure

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BridewellConsulting–U.K. cybersecurity services company, Bridewell Consulting, has announced its expansion into the $58 billion U.S. cybersecurity market following a multi-million investment from Growth Capital Partners last year. Specialists in securing organizations in complex and highly regulated sectors such as critical national infrastructure and finance, the company seeks to help U.S. organizations reduce risk and build cyber resilience amid rising cyber threats.





With an office strategically located in Houston’s Energy Corridor in Texas, the move enables Bridewell to better serve the needs of its existing client base in the U.S., many of whom the company already serves from the U.K. It will also enable Bridewell to secure new clients in the region and provide a springboard for further growth across North America, in a marked effort to become a globally recognized cybersecurity services firm.

The move comes at a significant time for critical national infrastructure security in the U.S., with growing concerns over ransomware attacks on banks and hospitals and mounting pressure to improve cybersecurity from government. Just this week, President Biden issued an urgent warning to American business leaders, telling them to strengthen their cyber defenses immediately while the Computer-Security Incident Notification Final Rule is set to come into effect on April 1, 2022. Under the new rule, U.S banks must report any “significant” cybersecurity incident within 36 hours of discovery.

Scott Nicholson, Bridewell Co-CEO, comments: “We’re at a crucial stage when it comes to critical national infrastructure security. Threats from nation states are rising and innovative methods of cyberattacks are significantly outpacing regulation, policy and strategies. Bridewell’s success in delivering flagship security transformation projects in the U.K., combined with our industry-leading expertise in both IT and OT security and our Microsoft Gold Partner status, means that we are uniquely placed to help North American organizations develop robust and resilient cybersecurity solutions at this critical time.”

According to recently released U.K. government data, the U.K. cybersecurity sector attracted record investments in 2021, with over £1 billion raised – a rise of 14% compared to the previous period. Bridewell itself experienced a record year of growth with a 156% increase in headcount and 50% growth in revenue, driven by a combination of factors including increased demand for Managed Detection and Response (MDR), the shift in working models and increased appetite for cybersecurity transformation.

Anthony Young, Co-CEO of Bridewell, adds: “The U.S. has always been a key growth market for us, both in terms of our existing client base and the broader market opportunity. We’ve had a phenomenal couple of years in the U.K., but our plan has always been to expand where there is a great need, with the evolving U.S. market ripe for managed security services.”

Established in 2013, Bridewell is one of the fastest growing privately-owned U.K. cybersecurity companies, with 75% year-on-year revenue growth since FY18. Headquartered in Reading, Berkshire, the company serves sectors including CNI, aviation, financial services, government and oil and gas, with its 24/7 Security Operations Centre protecting some of the most critical national infrastructure in the U.K.

In 2021, the company delivered a number of security transformation projects, including revolutionizing the Security Operations Centre for Manchester Airport Group and an independent information assurance review for the 2021 Census. Bridewell was also named Cyber Business of the Year in the U.K. National Cyber Awards 2021.

About Bridewell Consulting

Bridewell Consulting is a cybersecurity services company providing global, 24/7 managed detection and response services and cybersecurity consultancy.

With extensive experience in delivering large-scale transformational projects in highly regulated environments, Bridewell enables organizations to drive strategic change securely, providing a full breadth of end-to-end cybersecurity services. Its expert team comprises of a diverse range of highly skilled consultants, supported by industry leading technology, deep technical expertise, accredited methodologies and a client-centric business-driven approach.

Bridewell delivers a vast number of services across critical national infrastructure, aviation, financial services, government and oil and gas. The company holds a number of industry accreditations including NCSC, CREST, ASSURE, IASME Consortium, Cyber Essentials Plus, ISO27001, ISO9001 and are a PCI DSS QSA Company. For more information, visit https://www.bridewellconsulting.com/

