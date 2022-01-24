M-Files Named Winner in the 2022 BIG Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Technology Leader Recognized for Innovative Application of AI in Knowledge Management

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced that the company has been named a winner in the Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.

In its inaugural year, the BIG Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards sets out to recognize organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems. M-Files was recognized for its innovations to the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform, including M-Files Smart Migration, which delivers superior AI capabilities to enable a more efficient way to work amidst the shift to today’s hybrid reality. Through the power of AI, M-Files Smart Migration easily and systematically migrates documents from external repositories into M-Files and automatically classifies and adds metadata to the migrated content, enabling knowledge workers to focus on the content that matters most and glean insights from the migrated data immediately.

“M-Files’ flexible and secure document management platform has played a critical role in helping companies achieve the ‘work from anywhere’ objective by allowing hybrid workforces to easily manage, find, and secure information by leveraging AI and automation,” said Mika Turunen, senior vice president of product and engineering, M-Files. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to help turn laborious and manual processes into highly efficient digital processes, removing the need to do everything in a physical office environment and enabling enterprises to thrive in the new normal.”

Unlike other information management solutions on the market, AI is embedded at the core of M-Files and pervasive throughout the entire platform, including external repositories. M-Files’ native AI capabilities enable improved visibility, security, and processability of information. With a self-learning mechanism incorporated across AI components, M-Files removes the burden from users, as learning happens behind the scenes with no extensive, upfront manual-dataset training.

“We are so proud to name M-Files as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that M-Files was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About M-Files

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit, www.m-files.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Debra Dekelbaum, M-Files



[email protected]

+1 (972) 516-4210, ext. 272

Ellen Miles, fama PR



[email protected]