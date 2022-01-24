Behavox to Provide Compliance Solutions to Perella Weinberg Partners

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, which provides a suite of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and colleagues from bad actors, today announced that Perella Weinberg Partners, a global financial firm focused on investment banking advisory services, has contracted Behavox for its services.

Important to securing the partnership with Perella Weinberg was Behavox’s Financial Services Competency accreditation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) risk management category. The AWS certification is awarded to solutions that help financial institutions identify, model, and assess risk, ensure monitoring and compliance with the industry regulations, or help in surveillance or fraud monitoring.

Mark Polemeni, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer at Perella Weinberg said, “We were impressed by Behavox’s market credibility and its experience in protecting the workplaces of teams like ours. Behavox’s cloud-based solution allows us to operate with greater agility and to scale depending on the needs of the business.”

Traditionally, many financial firms insisted on deploying technological solutions on-premise, which required a lengthy implementation process, with ongoing investment in infrastructure and operational support, alongside significant annual maintenance costs.

Behavox’s cloud-based offering has proven itself as a key driver for business growth with multiple financial institutions recognizing it as an imperative due to the rise of remote working, and the need for enhanced security and sustainable scalability.

Cloud-based solutions enable Behavox to offer 100% coverage of an organization’s digital headquarters at a fraction of the cost of an on-prem solution.

Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox, said, “Increasing numbers of organizations are beginning to realize that the benefits of a comprehensive compliance program go way beyond simply completing a regulatory tick box. Behavox AI gives organizations peace of mind that they are catching bad actors without compromising on employee privacy or data security. We are delighted to welcome Perella Weinberg to our rapidly growing roster of financial services firms that are using cutting edge AI technology to protect their digital headquarters.”

Learn more about how cloud technology can help leading financial institutions meet complex compliance challenges at the Behavox webinar, Beyond the Regulatory Tickbox, in collaboration with AWS, and Perella Weinberg Partners, on April 6, at 11am EDT. Register here.

About Behavox

Behavox provides a suite of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and colleagues from bad actors.

Through AI-powered analysis of all corporate communications data, including email, instant messaging, voice, and video conferencing platforms, Behavox helps organizations identify illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior in the workplace.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas, and Abu Dhabi.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

Contacts

Media:

Rich Myers 347-774-1125, [email protected]