Dialpad Delivers AI Contact Center Advancements With No-Code Digital Channels and Virtual Agents

Dialpad adds conversational AI to dynamically learn and apply customer intent across all modes of customer communication cutting complexity and cost

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TrueCaaS—Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today strengthened its AI Contact Center with new digital channels and virtual agent support. Dialpad’s developments in artificial intelligence (AI) for customer service empower companies of any size, in any industry, to immediately benefit from its no-code approach to conversational AI. The addition of new digital channels and virtual agent capabilities to Dialpad’s AI Contact Center sets a new standard in omnichannel support and intelligent customer assistance for contact center solutions. The latest Dialpad release enables companies to quickly launch and support customers on any channel and to meet today’s consumer expectations.

“Dialpad is delivering game-changing AI across every mode of employee and customer communications at an unprecedented pace with smart virtual agents and intelligent omnichannel that work out of the box. This puts our AI Contact Center in the leadership position with a multi-year headstart on the competition,” said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad. “Powered by the industry’s only wholly-owned and truly unified communications as a service (TrueCaaS™) platform, Dialpad is poised to help businesses realize their true potential by completely disrupting the contact center status quo.”

McKinsey estimates companies can increase topline revenues by up to 20% by maximizing remote customer interactions, through a combination of voice and digital channels within the contact center. Dialpad digital channels drive smarter omnichannel engagement with customers across the most widely-used digital and social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and messaging platforms WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter Direct Messages (DMs). Now any company can easily engage, share information, and respond to questions using any messaging service or channel their customers choose. Customer experience is the great differentiator in competitive markets and the companies who provide the fastest and easiest means of customer interaction, and meet the customer on their preferred terms, will set themselves apart.

“CX leaders are rapidly adding digital channels to offer their customers a variety of communications options, but just adding the channels isn’t enough,” says Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst with Metrigy. “Organizations must use omnichannel to integrate these channels so live agents have both real-time and historical context of their interactions. And, many companies are pairing their digital channels with AI-powered virtual assistants to guide customers to self-service resolution or to escalate to live agents when needed.”

The addition of virtual customer assistants to Dialpad’s AI Contact Center improves customer experience by providing quick and easy support through digital self-service options. According to the 2022 State of AI in Customer Service Report, the implementation of AI can double the number of calls handled by agents. By leveraging virtual agents to absorb some inbound call volume, Dialpad’s self-service capabilities help to unlock the full potential of service and sales teams. Dialpad conversational AI humanizes digital interactions and empowers customers with a convenient and efficient method to address their needs. With novel, intent-free searchability across company knowledge bases and websites, no-code workflows, and active-learning conversational AI, Dialpad virtual agents offer customers the unique combination of a personalized, yet automated experience.

“At Mindful Chef, customers are always looking for food that will make them healthier and always asking about the nutritional value of our meals,” said Siobhan Taylor, Head of Customer Care at Mindful Chef. “Dialpad self-service functions enable us to successfully handle over 90% of those automated inquiries on our website, and use data to improve digital user experience.”

Dialpad AI Contact Center is intelligent customer service designed to fit the demands of modern customer support teams, routing inbound callers and digital inquiries to the right agents and using AI to help resolve customer issues more quickly. Dialpad cloud contact center solutions promote better agent performance and higher customer satisfaction through real-time AI and natural language processing capabilities combined with an intuitive user interface and easy-to-use admin functions. Intelligent, agile and ready out-of-the-box, AI Contact Center from Dialpad offers the flexibility of the cloud to help modern organizations adapt with an evolving landscape of work. From traditional, in-office customer service representatives, at-home agents, or the hybrid work environments of an untethered workforce, Dialpad’s TrueCaaS platform allows companies of all sizes to work beautifully from anywhere.

