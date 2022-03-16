Quantum Workplace Named a Major Contender in 2022 Peak Matrix Assessment for Employee Experience

Company Recognized for Broad Survey Capabilities, Benchmarking, and Connecting Employee Experience to Organizational Goals

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#QuantumWorkplace—Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software as well as a leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, announced today its inclusion as a Major Contender for Employee Experience Management (EXM) in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Everest Group recognized Quantum Workplace’s employee engagement solution, which includes engagement surveys, lifecycle surveys and pulse surveys. These tools provide insights into key moments of the employee experience and perspectives for leaders to make meaningful changes for business and employee success. An analytics dashboard helps visualize employee feedback and create enhanced benchmarking to connect to goals.

“This recognition emphasizes the ways Quantum Workplace solutions are being embraced by our customers for strategic business impact. Over the past two years, we have seen the weekly active usage of our engagement solutions grow by 242 percent. The level of people analytics we are delivering to our customers gives them greater, more useful insights into their talent and allows HR professionals to leverage this data to make the workplace better,” Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said.

Released on March 16, 2022 by Everest Group, a research firm focused on strategic information technology, business services, engineering services and sourcing, the PEAK Matrix Assessment is a proprietary framework for the assessment of market impact, vision and capability. It measures the level of impact various solutions have created in the marketplace through three key benchmarks: market adoption levels (number of clients, revenue base and year-over-year growth); portfolio mix (diversity of client base across industries, geographies, environments and enterprise size classes); and value delivered (based on value delivered to clients based on their feedback and other measures).

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success.

