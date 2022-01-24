Varicent Wins 2022 Human Resource Director Canada Innovative HR Award

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varicent, the leading provider of next generation Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, has won the 2022 Innovative HR Team Award from Human Resources Director Canada (HRD Canada).

“It’s an honor to be recognized by HRD Canada. Building a strong corporate culture and making Varicent an organization where people are excited to show up has been a priority for us,” said Karoline Chan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Varicent. “We continuously engage our employees to drive change, shape our culture and implement programs that benefit each team member. Without our employees, this award would not be possible.”

The HRD Canada 2022 Innovate HR Awards recognize leaders that are driving change and creativity in HR strategy. Award recipients were nominated for new approaches to recruitment, workplace learning, reward programs, use of technology and more. The awards acknowledge organizations that are developing forward-thinking initiatives to shape future workplaces. HRD Canada reviewed organizations’ accomplishments over the last year and selected winners that displayed innovation. Throughout the eligibility period, Varicent grew from 350 to 639 employees and developed a holistic employee experience.

Varicent prides itself on being a supportive, diverse, and inclusive environment, where every voice is heard. The organization has been transforming with a goal to becoming a leader in attracting, growing, and retaining exceptional talent and aspires to help other organizations on their journeys. Varicent also actively uses employee feedback to develop initiatives to better the employee experience, including ending the workday at 2 p.m. on Fridays, eliminating internal meetings on Wednesdays, and providing access to virtual health care and mental health resources.

Varicent also launched the E.D.G.E. Scholarship program, Women’s Growth Circles, and hosts quarterly giving campaigns to better serve the communities where its team lives, works, and sells in. Employees of Varicent can access hundreds of online learning programs to support their growth goals.

“I truly think the company is committed to creating a great experience for employees. They regularly hold town halls for us, our CEO outlines what the company’s future is, and they also send out quarterly surveys for employee engagement where they try to lay out plans for how to improve everyone’s experience here. Of all the companies I’ve worked for, this is the first time I genuinely feel like the company cares about my wellbeing,” said one Varicent employee.

The Varicent leadership team continues to prioritize employee wellbeing and has plans enhance its HR program for 2022 and beyond. To learn more about Varicent’s HR initiatives and current open positions, please visit: https://www.varicent.com/company/careers

