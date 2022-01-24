Winners Named in IDC Government Insights’ Fifth Annual Smart Cities North America Awards

Nearly 20 municipalities recognized for success in leveraging emerging technology and innovation to support Smart City initiatives

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCGovernmentInsights—IDC Government Insights named the winners this week in the fifth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards were designed to recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as providing a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. Winners will be honored at Smart Cities Connect being held April 4-7, 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH. To learn more about the event, please visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/.

Winners in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents. The following municipalities are recognized for unprecedented progress in creating and sustaining smart city projects across the following 14 categories:

1. Administration (e.g., Back Office, Digital Legislating)

Community Officials Data Exchange C.O.D.E. – City of Schenectady, NY

2. Civic Engagement (e.g., Open Data, City Portals, 311 apps)

With You On Life’s Journey – Human Services Agency – City and County of San Francisco, CA

3. Data-Driven Policing (e.g., Real-time Crime Centers, Officer Wearables, Video Analytics)

Violent Crime Evidence Based Reduction Plan – City of Dallas, TX

4. Next-Gen Emergency Services (e.g., Next Gen 911, Early Warning Systems)

City of Miramar Records Management System – City of Miramar, FL

5. Digital Equity and Accessibility (e.g., Public WiFi, Accessibility Services, ADA Compliance)

City of Brownsville – City of Brownsville, TX

6. Economic Development (e.g., Connected Museums, Kiosks, Event management)

ONEBurbank Fiber Optic Infrastructure for Economic and Community Development, Burbank Water and Power – City of Burbank, CA

7. Education (e.g., Smart Campus, Smart Classrooms, Virtual Offerings, Online and Remote Services)

Collaboration with Central NM Community College IoT Bootcamp – City of Albuquerque, NM

8. Public Health and Social Services

Utilizing School Bus Routes and Machine Learning to Deliver Meals to Families in Need – County of Allegheny, PA

9. Smart Buildings (e.g., Capacity Planning, Return-to-Work Programs, Sustainability and Security Systems)

Mesa City Facilities Automation – City of Mesa, AZ

10. Smart Water (e.g., COVID-19 Testing, Smart Metering, Waste Reduction Efforts) – TIE

Connected Parks Initiative – City of Morrisville, NC

Water System Mobile Field Data Management and Mapping – City of Santa Ana, CA

11. Sustainable Infrastructure (e.g., Smart Water, Smart Lighting, Waste Collection, Environmental Monitoring, Resiliency)

Syracuse Smart Street Lighting – City of Syracuse, NY

12. Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing – TIE

Virginia Beach Traffic Data-Sharing Partnership – City of Virginia Beach, VA

RIDE powered by Via for Wilson, North Carolina – City of Wilson, NC

13. Transportation Infrastructure (e.g., Parking, Transit Hubs, Traffic Management and Equipment for Connected and/or Autonomous Vehicles) – TIE

Move PGH – City of Pittsburg, PA

Smart Train Avoidance – City of Lima, OH

14. Urban Planning and Land Use (e.g., Permitting, Licensing, Inspection & Zoning; Digital Twins, Community Resiliency)

Smart Intersection – Vision Zero – St. Petersburg, FL

“It is inspiring to recognize nearly 20 municipalities in our annual SCNAA for outstanding and innovative smart city initiatives designed to support improved experiences for the public,” said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies. “We are thrilled to witness continued advancements in technology, purpose built to support smart city initiatives, an increased interest in these projects from leadership, and an overall commitment by local government officials and technology suppliers in collaborating to develop smart city initiatives for the betterment of all.”

