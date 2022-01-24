Biotech Distributor Discovers the Right Genes for Revenue Growth with Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product Hawksearch has been chosen by a global distributor of biotech supplies to grow online revenue.

Bridgeline has enjoyed several wins in B2B distribution because its Hawksearch product helps distributors grow online revenue by providing site visitors with intelligent recommendations for the products they want to buy.

The distributor purchased a 5-year subscription after seeing how dramatically Hawksearch increased online sales for other distributors in the electrical, medical, and automotive industries with its advanced features. Designed for companies with extensive catalogs, Hawksearch’s innovative technology continually evolves as the company brings in more success.

With relevant recommendations, intelligent auto-complete, and an AI that learns from user behavior, the distributor was eager to implement something to enhance their users’ experience. Hawksearch’s sophisticated product recommendations technology increases average order size by helping visitors find additional products they need.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, says, “Our investments in the B2B distributor market have created a solution that is second to none in helping distributors with large catalogs grow revenue. This market has huge product catalogs with complex inter-product dependencies. Hawksearch understands how to recommend the right products to shoppers to help them purchase all the components they need each time they visit the site.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.‍

