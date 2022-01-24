LastPass Business Announces New Integrations with PingOne and PingFederate for Enterprise Companies

Now integrates with all major identity providers to reduce implementation lift for IT teams

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LastPass , the global leader in password management, today announced new integrations with Ping Identity, including PingOne and PingFederate to better serve enterprise businesses. Customers using PingOne and PingFederate as their identity provider (IdP) can now integrate with LastPass to simplify access management and easily scale proper password hygiene across entire organizations, saving time for IT departments while keeping their data secure, without adding another step – or password – to the end users’ workflow. With these new additions, LastPass Business now has integrations with all major IdPs, serving businesses of every size.

The integrations with PingOne and PingFederate will enable end-users to securely access LastPass, providing automated provisioning and deprovisioning for IT Admins and simplifies user access for employees by eliminating the need for an additional password, all without compromising security. With LastPass’ native cloud-based IdP integrations, businesses manage users and deploy federated login once, without the need for additional overhead, plug-ins and maintenance.

“The LastPass integrations with PingOne and PingFederate provide enterprise companies the ability to easily connect employees to their work while leveraging the technology and solutions that businesses have already implemented,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management for LastPass. “Adding Ping Identity as an integration partner is a big win for LastPass Business and we’re proud to serve companies of all sizes with added security and simplified access.”

“Customers have communicated the value they would gain by integrating PingOne and PingFederate with the secure password storage of LastPass to improve convenience and security for IT teams and end-users,” said Loren Russon, Vice President of Product Management and Design for Ping Identity. “With our new integration with LastPass, together we provide a secure approach to identity and password management that delivers a seamless login experience for our customers.”

Using federated login offers additional security without complexity and LastPass’ unique and enhanced federation model ensures best-in-class security with zero-knowledge infrastructure. Additional benefits include:

Simplifies user access: Alleviate login frustrations and easily connect employees to their work, all while leveraging technology and solutions you’ve already implemented at your business.

Alleviate login frustrations and easily connect employees to their work, all while leveraging technology and solutions you’ve already implemented at your business. Eliminates additional passwords: Employees only need one password to unlock work – their Ping login. Simplify access and boost productivity by providing a passwordless experience (one less password required to access the user’s vault).

Employees only need one password to unlock work – their Ping login. Simplify access and boost productivity by providing a passwordless experience (one less password required to access the user’s vault). Increases adoption: Simplify the end-user enrollment process by removing the need for a master password, providing employees’ immediate access to the credentials they need to do their work, removing login frustrations.

Simplify the end-user enrollment process by removing the need for a master password, providing employees’ immediate access to the credentials they need to do their work, removing login frustrations. Automates identity management: Save time and resources while scaling password management across your organization by automating provisioning between your identity provider and LastPass. Easily ensure no data leaves your business when employees do.

Learn more about LastPass’ federated login here.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 30 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 85,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.