Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bobatama (BOBA) on March 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BOBA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: Bobatama (BOBA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Bobatama brings the first ever EVM compatible multi-chain ghost wallet to the world.. The BOBA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bobatama

Launched on the Ethereum network, Bobatama is a meme-based token. Its smart contract combines its liquidity development protocol with native token reflection distributions.

The utility behind Bobatama is Bobamask, which will be the first ever Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible multi-chain wallet combined with NFT storage, allowing investors to track cross-chain investments all in one platform. Additionally, Bobamask will utilize Bobatama’s “Force Ghost” system, which is a privacy-enhancing smart contract technology to allow for anonymous transactions on the blockchain. With Bobamask, users can invest privately and leave no trace like a ghost.

Bobamask will also take the multi-chain block wallet + NFT storage utility one step further with a DApp Investment Monitoring Suite. This system will allow investors to use features such as a Growth and Decline Tracker, Watchlist, and Alert Notification System to fully take control of monitoring their investments.

Furthermore, Bobamask will be both Web3 + Mobile compatible. With a fully doxxed project owner, the mission of Bobatama project is to make Bobamask a one stop shop for all investor’s cross-chain investment needs, so that investors can relax a little, and set an alert to receive a notification on mobile or Web3.

About BOBA Token

BOBA is the Ethereum network based token with tokenomics designed to support sustainable growth and development of the Bobatama project. The total supply of it is 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. Investors who hold BOBA tokens will also receive native token reflections, increasing the value of stake holder investment.

BOBA taxes a total of 12% on each buy transaction, 2% of it will be redistributed to holders as reflections, another 2% is converted into liquidity, 4% is going to fund the marketing wallet, and the rest 4% goes into the operations wallet to fund the technical development and product delivery of Bobamask. As for each sell transaction, it collects a total of 14% taxes, 2% of it is for reflections, 3% is for liquidity pool. 4% is for marketing, and the rest 5% is for operations.

BOBA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 16, 2022, investors who are interested in Bobatama investment can easily buy and sell BOBA on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of BOBA on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

