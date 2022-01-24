Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Bobcoin (BOBC) on March 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BOBC/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022.

Figure 1: ​LBank Exchange Listed Bobcoin (BOBC) on March 18, 2022

As the first for-profit social enterprise offering an asset-based utility token, Bob Eco declared war against pollution and is creating thousands of jobs with the help of the world of crypto and decentralized technology. Its native token Bobcoin (BOBC), which supports both BSC and ETH network, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bob Eco

Bob Eco Ltd. is an electric vehicle and clean energy company registered in Hong Kong. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy while focusing on emerging markets, which begins with the motorcycle taxi market in Africa. Experiencing extraordinary economic growth, the motorcycle industry on the African continent alone has grown into a 600-billion-dollar market.

To ensure that Bob Eco can meet the government-backed demands for millions of lithium-powered vehicles, Bob Eco signed a 200-million-dollar production deal with manufacturing juggernaut Jincheng Suzuki. The companies have the collective aim to deploy up to 1.5 million UNEP certified lithium powered motorcycles for riders by 2024. The parties now produce various models, including the electric Model-X, the flagship and the focus model.

In a bid to create a system where Bob Eco purchases assets to be linked to crypto tokens, Bob Eco is launching an Initial Coin Offering with Assets (ICO-WA). This ICO-WA will provide opportunities to project enthusiasts. Funds gained through the ICO will be used for asset purchases linked to the Bobcoin (BOBC), which acts as a utility token linking the coin owner to this specific asset.

To make this system more transparent, Bob Eco is integrating blockchain technology into its asset management systems to show the assets linked to Bobcoin. The intention is to proactively provide digital, permanent, and auditable records that show stakeholders the status and place of assets (motorcycles or objects related to the bob ecosystem). All will be verifiable by chassis-, engine-, and GPS numbers.

About BOBC Token

Bobcoin (BOBC) has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, 667 million tokens are based on BEP-20, and the rest 333 million tokens are based on ERC-20.

The token distribution of BOBC enables the Bob Eco business model, maximizing tokens for developers and users of the ecosystem first and both providing price flexibility for long term growth. 24% of the total supply is privately sold during STO (which was used for asset purchase and technological developments), 1% is provided for launchpad, 2.5% is provided for white list dex, 17.5% is provided for public sales (which will be applied for the purchase of new assets to grow the business model), 10% is reserved for 2024 public sales, 25% is allocated to the team, 5% will be used for marketing, another 5% is provided for consultancy, and the rest 10% is provided for technology development. There is a very long defreezing time for the STO participants and for all other major appointed wallets, to prevent too many tokens from entering the market, and to safeguard new token holders.

BOBC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022, investors who are interested in Bobcoin investment can easily buy and sell BOBC on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BOBC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

