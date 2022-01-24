BrainCheck Appoints Two New Leaders to Executive Team

The fast-growing Texas-based medtech startup names industry vets Trey Swain as CFO and Matthew Cerullo as CRO, further strengthening company leadership

HOUSTON & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainCheck, creator of the comprehensive cognitive assessment and care management platform for physicians, today announces the appointment of Trey Swain as Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Cerullo as Chief Revenue Officer to its executive leadership. The announcement follows BrainCheck’s $10 million Series B funding round in November 2021 and highlights its commitment to world-class executive management and long-term strategic growth.

Swain is a 20-year industry leader with deep experience in expansion and scaling, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. He most recently served as consulting CFO and senior vice president of finance of Consero Global, a pioneer of the Finance as a Service (FaaS) category. Swain has an extensive background in scaling companies from pre-revenue startups to multimillion-dollar corporations. He has worked with both venture capital and growth equity firms, raising over $50M in funding from seed round to Series C. With experience leading more than 35+ acquisitions on both the buy and sell side, Swain will lead the BrainCheck team to further growth and expansion.

Cerullo is an accomplished sales leader with an extensive track record selling medical devices and digital health software and services to healthcare organizations across the provider and payer landscape and building high performing teams. He joins BrainCheck from Real Time Medical Systems, where he transformed sales processes and dramatically fueled growth, working closely with the CEO to deliver the strategic vision and execute on business development initiatives.

Swain and Cerullo highlight BrainCheck’s remarkable growth and ambition to transform cognitive healthcare. They will join the executive leadership team to expand and accelerate the adoption of BrainCheck’s platform across healthcare practices to help more patients live better and safer lives, decrease caregiver frustration and save health systems trillions of dollars.

Yael Katz, PhD, co-founder and CEO of BrainCheck, said: “Trey and Matt bring incredible value to our team as we continue on our path in scaling and growing our reach. The last two years of the pandemic have highlighted the imperative to expand access to cognitive care, by putting it in primary care. It’s never been more important to transform how we discuss, diagnose and treat cognitive impairment. Trey and Matt bring us next-level expertise in finance and sales that will help us deliver on our mission.”

About BrainCheck



BrainCheck provides rapid, mobile cognitive assessment and decision support technology to physicians, empowering them to deliver high-quality, personalized cognitive health care to patients everywhere and get reimbursed. This helps patients live better and safer lives at home, decreases caregiver frustration, and saves health systems trillions. Founded in 2015 by neuroscientists and technologists Drs. Yael Katz and David Eagleman. BrainCheck helps lessen the human and economic toll of cognitive impairment and dementia through its interactive cognitive assessment and care management technology. BrainCheck is used in over 400 clinical practices and by 150,000 people around the world to detect cognitive changes early and enable patients, caregivers, and clinicians to work together to implement personalized recommendations to preserve brain health and functional independence. BrainCheck enables physicians to get paid for cognitive care management (via Medicare reimbursement and risk-adjusted capitated payments) and simultaneously reduces healthcare costs by keeping patients healthy, safe, and out of the hospital. To learn more, please visit braincheck.com.

Contacts

Media

Marla Kertzman



[email protected]

+1 408 482 3546