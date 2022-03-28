Interactive NFT Platform for Live Sports Wincast Raises Pre-Seed Round Led by CoinFund

Wincast is the first platform to enable fans to own iconic moments in sports history before they become widely known as “the moment”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wincast, an interactive NFT platform for live sports, announces the closure of a $675K pre-seed round led by blockchain-focused investment firm CoinFund. Additional investors who participated in the raise include BNB Chain Fund and Dream Ventures.

Founded in 2021, Wincast combines live sports and NFTs for a modern interactive experience. Users of Wincast are able to own licensed digital media in the form of an NFT that captures moments they’ll hold on to forever. For example, once a batter steps up to the plate, users can begin bidding on an NFT, minted by Wincast, of that moment in real-time. The highest bidder is then rewarded with that NFT.

The first phase of Wincast’s launch will feature a live streaming infrastructure where users watch the sporting events they’re bidding on in real-time, enabling an immersive, interactive experience. Another component of Wincast’s platform includes a proprietary dynamic minting engine that allows Wincast to capture linear sports feeds, edit the video down to collectible size, input it into a predetermined template, and deliver it to a user’s wallet without any interaction.

“We are redefining the experience of watching sports by combining it with NFTs,” said Noah Kline, CEO and Founder of Wincast. “Imagine the ability to commemorate a single event leading up to one of the greatest moments in sports history such as the pressure packed pitch in the bottom of the 9th inning, or the wind up before a final knock out – the possibilities are endless.”

The funds raised will be used to significantly progress the development of the platform. Having operated in stealth, the team will also place an emphasis on acquiring new users across a range of digital mediums.

“We’re thrilled to support Wincast as they fundamentally reshape the sports collectibles market for the digital age,” said Alex Felix, CIO at CoinFund. “Reflecting on how far we’ve come since the age of simple trading cards, I envision NFTs will be an important part of memorializing live experiences through enhanced engagement and relationships with fans.”

The team is gearing up to officially launch the platform in July 2022. In tandem with the launch, Wincast is partnering with Empire Boxing Enterprises to bring the Wincast experience to fans in their upcoming PPV fights. To learn more about Wincast and its upcoming developments, and sign up for limited early access to the platform, visit https://wincast.io/.

About Wincast

Wincast is an interactive NFT platform for live sports that enables users to bid, own, trade or sell NFTs of some of their favorite moments in sports history. With a mission to reinvent the way fans interact with live sports, music and entertainment in the digital age, Wincast has created an immersive, first-of-its-kind, interactive experience for users. The platform facilitates a live streaming experience which allows users to watch the sporting events they’re bidding on in real-time and through the use of a proprietary dynamic minting engine, deliver those NFTs to a user’s wallet without any interaction. For more information, please visit https://wincast.io/

About CoinFund

CoinFund is a blockchain-focused investment firm founded in 2015 with the goal of shaping the global transition to digital assets and decentralized finance. The firm invests in venture and liquid opportunities within the blockchain sector with a focus on digital assets, decentralization technologies and key enabling infrastructure. The CoinFund team has studied and supported the development of the blockchain space from the inception of the first decentralized networks and brings together more than 30 years of experience in investing, engineering, law, and decentralized protocols. For more information, please visit our website at coinfund.io and follow the firm on Twitter at @coinfund_io

Contacts

Media: Sofia Coon, [email protected]