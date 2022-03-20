BRE Recognizes Ensight Founder Julia Craighill with the Director’s Award at the 2022 BREEAM Awards

The Washington, D.C.-based sustainability industry veteran with 30+ years of expertise has been recognized for her efforts advocating for the importance of improving existing buildings and becoming a champion of BREEAM in the U.S.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 100-year-old global building science center BRE Group (‘BRE’) has just revealed the winners of its annual BREEAM Awards, announced at the BREEAM Summit and Awards 2022 – a thought leadership and networking conference, followed by a celebration of sustainable building design. Notably, of the many esteemed international nominees considered for the category, the coveted annual Director’s Award has been granted to U.S.-based Julia Craighill of Ensight for her commendable work championing existing buildings and advocating for BREEAM as a solution to support real estate industry leaders achieve ESG goals.

BREEAM, which is a core part of BRE’s work, has been the world-leading sustainability assessment method for planning projects, infrastructure and buildings for over 30 years. The BREEAM Awards is an annual celebration recognizing the projects, people and organizations that, in the view of the independent judging panel, are leading the way with significant achievements in sustainable building design, development and management.

Julia Craighill – the founder and president of Ensight, a Washington D.C.-based firm that provides strategic consulting to help businesses improve the green performance of everyday operations in their workplaces and buildings – was chosen for this global recognition based on her advocacy for BREEAM and dedicated work supporting existing buildings to achieve BREEAM certification, among other ESG goals.

“In recent years, I’ve developed and solidified a wonderful relationship with BREEAM and its U.S.-based team, and it is an honor to receive this award recognizing the meaningful work that’s been done since my first interaction with the organization back in 2016,” said Craighill. “I specialize in advancing the sustainability of existing buildings – an essential focus for the industry considering that the 11 million existing buildings in the U.S. consume more than 76% of national electricity use and more than 40% of all energy use and associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. BREEAM In-Use offers a holistic, informed approach to guide the nascent U.S. market towards sustainability best practice for existing buildings. And I look forward to continued use of BREEAM In-Use to help focus on not just greenhouse gas emissions, but also improved health and wellness, enhanced land use and ecological systems, risk management, reduced pollution, and resilience.”

Craighill’s three-decade-long career in architecture and construction has been dedicated to sustainability, and she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her current work consulting on assets that span across the built environment. Craighill is the first certified BREEAM In-Use Assessor in the state of Maryland, and the eleventh In-Use Assessor in the entirety of the United States. Her ability to seamlessly educate clients and navigate the certification process – from initial registration through rating – has made her an indispensable partner for owners, managers, and occupiers of existing buildings across the nation.

Tuesday’s Summit and Awards were hosted by BRE Head of Building Performance Services Dr Shamir Ghumra, and included a keynote speech from Marie Frier, Global Head of ESG research at Barclays Bank. Marie discussed how the financial sector can support real estate’s transition to net zero, with a focus on the role of green finance. Other keynote speakers and panelists included Grace Kwok, Chairman and Executive Director, Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited, Leah Barnes, Sustainability Manager, CEG and Chris Hocknell, Director, Eight Associates who explored practical solutions to achieving net zero in the built environment.

Dr Shamir Ghumra, Head of Building Performance Services at BRE, said at the event, “In a year which has seen us begin to bounce back from the pandemic, it feels particularly special to be able to celebrate such wonderful and innovative achievements from across the globe. Ensuring that buildings are fit for the future, while at same time enhancing people’s quality of life, has always been at the heart of what we do. This ceremony gives us the opportunity to thank those who have and will continue to support and advocate for BREEAM.”

Additionally, three U.S. assets owned by Unibail Rodamco Westfield have been shortlisted for the “Regional – Americas” Award category, including Westfield UTC in San Diego, CA; Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ; and Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA. Two additional U.S.-based projects have been shortlisted for the “Your BREEAM” Award – a category that is judged by a voting system open to the public. These two projects are:

Aero Chicago – Building 837 : This modern air cargo warehouse is located at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The building was constructed in 2016 and is owned by Realterm , a leader in logistics real estate for the transportation industry. The Assessor Organization on this project was Facilities Commissioning Resources .

: This modern air cargo warehouse is located at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The building was constructed in 2016 and is owned by , a leader in logistics real estate for the transportation industry. The Assessor Organization on this project was . Deka USA Property TWO: This 717,250 square foot industrial property is located in Edwardsville, IL and is part of the Deka-Immobilien Nordamerika fund. The Assessor Organization on this project was Cushman & Wakefield.

The full list of 2022 BREEAM Award winners includes:

Carmila SA



Responsible Investment Large Portfolio

Responsible Investment Large Portfolio ASR Dutch Mobility Office Fund, a.s.r real estate



Responsible Investment Small Portfolio

Responsible Investment Small Portfolio Albert-Jan Vermeulen, MAT25



Jorg Boerma, MAT25



Mel Allwood, Arup



Assessors of the Year

Assessors of the Year Atelier Ten



Assessor Organization of the Year

Assessor Organization of the Year Hoogvliet Distributiecentrum



Commercial Project – Post-Construction Award

Commercial Project – Post-Construction Award M1 Lódź



Commercial Project – In-use Award

Commercial Project – In-use Award Collectie Centrum



Public Sector Project – Post-Construction Award

Public Sector Project – Post-Construction Award Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Binasi



Public Sector Project – In-use Award

Public Sector Project – In-use Award Morley House



Homes – Post-Construction Award

Homes – Post-Construction Award Hoogvliet Distributiecentrum



Your BREEAM Awards

Your BREEAM Awards Maison Administrative de la Province de Namur



Regional Award – Western Europe

Regional Award – Western Europe V.Offices



Regional Award – Central and Eastern Europe

Regional Award – Central and Eastern Europe The Pavilion



Regional Award – Asia

For more information on the BREEAM Summit and Awards, visit the site here. And for more information on BREEAM US, visit us here.

Notes to Editors

For all press enquiries, please contact [email protected]

About BRE & BREEAM

BRE is a world leading, multi-disciplinary, building science centre with a mission to improve buildings and infrastructure, through cutting-edge research and knowledge generation. BRE maintains a range of products, services, standards and qualifications that are used around the world to bring about positive change in the built environment. Learn more at www.bregroup.com.

BREEAM is the world’s leading sustainability assessment methodology for master planning projects, infrastructure and buildings. It recognizes and reflects the value in higher performing assets across the built environment lifecycle, from new construction, through performance in operation, to refurbishment. BREEAM, an Energy Star Partner, does this through third party certification of the assessment of an asset’s environmental, social and economic sustainability performance, using standards developed by BRE. This means BREEAM rated developments are more sustainable environments that enhance the well-being of the people who live and work in them, help protect natural resources and make for more attractive property investments. Learn more at www.breeam.com.

Contacts

Emily Kaufold



[email protected]