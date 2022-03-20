Sanjay Godhwani and David Bresnahan Appointed to New Executive Leadership Roles at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced Sanjay Godhwani has been named President, North America Region, and David Bresnahan will take on the role of Global Chief Operating Officer.

“Sanjay and Dave have been pivotal in the building of BHSI since our launch in 2013, helping to build our product lines, our talented team and our positive culture,” said Peter Eastwood, President and CEO, BHSI. “In their new roles, they will have a continued positive impact on our team and our ability to bring certainty and service excellence to our customers and distribution partners around the globe.”

Sanjay will be responsible for all North America Region underwriting and underwriting support groups, customer & broker engagement, and BHSI’s Global Catastrophe Engineering & Analytics group. Sanjay has more than 25 years of industry experience and is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. He continues to be based in Boston and can be reached at [email protected] and 617.936.2904.

Dave has more than three decades of insurance industry experience. In his new role he will oversee real estate and administration, finance, audit, information technology and operations throughout BHSI’s global platform. He continues to be based in Boston and can be reached at [email protected] and 617.936.2903.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway’s National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Contacts

MEDIA:



JoAnn Lee



+1 617.936.2937