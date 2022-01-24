Chingari, Powered by GARI – India’s Most Popular Short Video App Joins World Blockchain Summit – Dubai 2022 as Presenting Sponsors

The 22nd global edition of World Blockchain Summit is being held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of Dubai.

The summit will provide a common platform to global crypto leaders, blockchain gurus, pre-qualified investors, government representatives, crypto enthusiasts, and media outlets.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2022) – Chingari, powered by GARI has joined World Blockchain Summit – Dubai 2022 as Presenting Sponsor. The 22nd global edition of World Blockchain Summit will be held on 23 – 24 March 2022 in Dubai. The mega event which is one of the biggest gatherings of elite global crypto and blockchain leaders and enthusiasts is taking place at the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

Figure 1: World Blockchain Summit – Dubai 2022

Launched in 2018, Chingari powered by GARI entertains 130M+ users across India, and witnesses videos in 15+ languages. Moreover, it supports real-time video commerce, where every video that gets uploaded is parsed frame by frame and all detected objects are matched with Amazon’s live catalogue which enables the users to shop through the platform.

Chingari powered by GARI also empowers its creators and users for liking and sharing the content on the app through its native crypto, GARI Social Tokens. It facilitates content monetization and rests the power of content creation directly in the hands of the creators.

Commenting on the Sponsorship, Mr Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, powered by GARI said, “We are honoured to be the presenting partners of the 22nd Global edition of World Blockchain Summit that brings global crypto and blockchain community under one roof. The platform will provide us with an opportunity to build stronger relationships with our existing community as well as engage with crypto leaders, investors, government representatives, crypto enthusiasts from across the world. It will also bring the global players closer to the revolutionary GARI powered, Chingari app.”

Mr Sumit will be an esteemed panellist for the session, ‘The Metaverse: The Digital Universe: State of the Industry – Where the Metaverse is Today.’ The panel will discuss the current state of Metaverse and its potential to become the next internet.

“We are extremely honoured to feature Chingari & $GARI Social Tokens at World Blockchain Summit – Dubai as Presenting Sponsor,” noted Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He added, “It is exciting to see how Chingari’s unique and innovative content monetization technology through $GARI Social Tokens is empowering many content creators across the globe.“

“World Blockchain Summit is a great platform for the best projects to showcase their products to the world with Dubai being a global hub. It presents a great opportunity for the best developers, renowned investors, regulators, and decision-makers to come all together under one roof to discuss ideas and form synergies,” stated Furqan Rassul, CEO of Elite Partner Investment.

About Chingari:

Chingari, powered by GARI is India’s fastest-growing short-video app launched in 2018. Since then, the home-grown app has emerged as the one-stop destination for entertaining, engaging videos across diverse categories such as dancing, singing, transformation, innovative skills, etc. Chingari’s eclectic platform entertains 130M+ users across India, and witnesses videos in 15+ languages.

About $GARI Social Tokens:

$GARI Social Tokens- were launched by Chingari- India’s fastest growing short-video app in 2021. With a combined community of 130M+ and growing, Chingari as an app not only delivers on numbers but also has been ahead in taking initiatives for the greater good of society as well as its audience under one roof.

About Elite Partner Investment

Elite Partner Investment is a UAE-based Investment Management company with interests in technology, mining, energy, and real estate chaired by HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum. Areas of the group’s interest include early-stage technology and creating value through innovation and synergies. His Highness enables the company and its partners to access and work at the highest level with government and leading multinationals around the globe; enabling them to grow, expand and access new markets.

About World Blockchain Summit:

World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that takes place in 16+ destinations across the world. It connects global blockchain gurus and technology players in this space including emerging startups – with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain developers.

About Trescon:

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

