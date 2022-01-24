Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Earns Recognition on the 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature Converge on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their clients by ensuring they have the training and technical knowledge necessary to provide expert-level service.

In order to be included in the Tech Elite 250 list, solution providers must maintain consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs. Converge qualified for inclusion on this year’s list as one of the highest-achieving solution providers in vendor certifications in North America.

“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We’re proud to honor them in this manner.”

“Converge is honored to be placed on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list for 2022,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “This is Converge’s second CRN award this year and we are proud of our team’s ongoing efforts to remain at the forefront of technical certifications with our partners. This dedication allows us to continually offer our clients leading solutions and services at the brink of innovation.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

