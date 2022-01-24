Cipherome, Inc. Joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cipherome, Inc. (“Cipherome”), a Silicon Valley-based, genomic bioinformatics start-up, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators’ Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Texas Southwestern and volunteer chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center. “It’s incredibly encouraging to see Cipherome leveraging this consortium to broaden and deepen their engagement in this arena.”

“We believe that personalized medicine is a key component of addressing medical equity issues, and we are very excited to join the network with a goal of clinical adoption of personalized medicines for cardiovascular patients,” said Jane Chiang, M.D. Chief Medical Officer at Cipherome.

About Cipherome

Cipherome joins the Innovators’ Network bringing with them a personalized medicine product – Xentinel® Lighthouse – with a goal to become the standard of care for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI).

Cipherome was founded on the belief that each individual deserves the best medicine. Cipherome’s proprietary clinical genomics platform leverages explainable artificial intelligence and machine learning to work toward reducing adverse drug reactions and improving outcomes by personalizing drug treatment. Cipherome is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit our website at www.cipherome.com.

