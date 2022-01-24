Clarendon College, Oldest Institution of Higher-Ed in the Texas Panhandle, Re-Affirms Commitment to YuJa with Multi-Year Contract Extension

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The oldest institution of higher education in the Texas Panhandle, Clarendon College, has signed a three-year extension with YuJa, Inc., reaffirming its commitment to YuJa as the institution strives to provide holistic development of its constituents and the community.

Since deploying the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform in 2020, YuJa has provided the institution with a video streaming, captioning and storage management system that integrates with Moodle, its Learning Management System. This has enabled instructors to easily record and edit media, share, stream and secure video content. In addition to scaling lecture capture for course delivery, the institution live streams athletics and other events for students and other stakeholders.

The Platform also provides easy-to-use features, cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility and more. “Clarendon College has embraced the tools in the YuJa Video Platform, and has worked to expand its use cases since its initial adoption. YuJa helps the institution support both students and instructors with robust solutions that enhance teaching and learning for all,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer.

ABOUT CLARENDON COLLEGE

Clarendon College is a comprehensive community college committed to teaching, learning, and providing access to opportunities that assist in the holistic development of its constituents and community. In pursuit of this mission the College provides academic transfer programs, Career/Technical Education, student services, developmental education programs, continuing education/community service courses through a variety of instructional methodology, including but not limited to: face to face, distance education, and hybrid delivery. Clarendon College strives to provide diverse cultural enrichment opportunities for our constituents.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278