KIOXIA Introduces UFS Ver. 3.1 Embedded Flash Memory Devices for Automotive Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that it has started sampling1 new Automotive Universal Flash Storage2 (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices. The new lineup utilizes KIOXIA cutting-edge BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and is available in capacities from 64 gigabytes (GB) to 512GB to support the various requirements of evolving automotive applications that elevate driver experiences.





The storage requirements for automotive applications continue to increase as infotainment systems and ADAS3 in cars become more sophisticated. UFS is well-suited to support the high-performance and density needs of these applications. The new devices support a wide temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), meet AEC4-Q100 Grade2 requirements and offer enhanced reliability capabilities that increasingly complex automotive applications require.

The sequential read and write performance of the Automotive UFS Ver. 3.1 device is significantly improved by approximately 2.2x and 6x respectively, over previous generation devices5. These performance gains contribute to faster system startup and OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.

“KIOXIA continues to provide advanced flash memory solutions for automotive with the introduction of this new UFS line-up,” noted Scott Beekman, vice president, Memory Business Unit, for KIOXIA America, Inc. “With the increased performance enabled by version 3.1 UFS devices tailored for automotive, enhanced capabilities in functions, such as ADAS and infotainment systems, can be realized.”

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit kioxia.com.

