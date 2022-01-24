 Clearview AI Releases 2.0 Version of Industry Leading Facial Recognition Platform for Law Enforcement

Clearview AI’s database now features more than 20 billion facial images

Clearview 2.0 offers new compliance and investigation management tools for law enforcement agencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearview AI, the facial recognition technology (FRT) company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies across the country, announced the release of Clearview 2.0, the latest version of its industry leading facial recognition platform. Representing the most significant upgrade since the release of its initial platform, Clearview 2.0 now features a database of more than 20 billion publicly available facial images, one of the world’s most accurate FRT algorithms and enhanced compliance and management tools designed to better support law enforcement investigations.

Clearview 2.0 is currently being rolled out to the company’s existing clients which include more than 3,100 agencies across the U.S. including the FBI, the Dept. of Homeland Security and hundreds of local agencies. The new platform comes with training for registered users and additional verification steps to ensure the tool is being used legally and for its intended investigative purposes.

Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI, stated: “Clearview 2.0 adds several security and functionality enhancements to our already proven technology, all designed to help investigators employ the technology in a more user-friendly way that facilitates quicker matches to build cases that are 100 percent compliant. That’s in addition to our database of more than 20 billion images, which is the largest of its kind anywhere in the world.”

Clearview 2.0 features image enhancement tools that allow investigators to utilize images previously thought unusable by FRT. With Clearview 2.0, images with facial occlusions, those with poor lighting and ones with lower resolution are now more usable. It also offers enhanced workflow tracking and comprehensive reporting capabilities that enable strict administrative oversight to help limit privacy abuses and police overreach.

Clearview AI’s facial recognition platform is used by law enforcement agencies to help solve crimes after-the-fact by quickly and accurately matching photos of suspects, persons of interest and potential victims against a database of more than 20 billion publicly available facial images. It affords law enforcement the unparalleled ability to match photos from the widest possible field comprising a multitude of ages, ethnicities and physical characteristics – a dataset that is much more representative of the population than mug shot or DMV image libraries, helping to eliminate bias in the image matching process. Clearview AI is not a real time surveillance tool.

Clearview AI’s FRT platform has been instrumental in helping investigators solve thousands of cases including crimes against children, homicides, financial frauds, drug trafficking, sex offenders as well as victim and missing person identifications.

In January, Clearview AI was awarded a U.S. patent for its unique facial recognition algorithm, which performed nearly flawlessly in the recent National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), ranking No. 1 in the U.S. and top 10 worldwide across all categories.

