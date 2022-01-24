Ultimovacs ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022

Oslo, 25 March 2022, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA (the “Company”) in the meeting room ‘Jónas Einarsson auditorium’ in Ullernchausséen 64, 0379 Oslo, at 09:00 CET on 21 April 2022.

All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website: www.ultimovacs.com

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +47 908 92507

        

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: [email protected]om

Phone: +47 90686815

 

Attachments

