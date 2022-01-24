Click Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board of Experts in Healthcare and Technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of an esteemed group of world-renowned healthcare and technology leaders who will help provide scientific guidance to the company as it expands its therapeutic area reach and continues to develop clinically validated, best in class digital therapeutic solutions.

“The formation of our SAB highlights a significant milestone in Click’s evolution as a leader in the digital therapeutics industry as well as a pioneer in developing targeted mechanisms that directly impact neurophysiology,” said Shaheen Lakhan, M.D., Ph.D., FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of Click. “We look forward to leveraging our board members’ vast knowledge and utilizing their expertise to break down barriers to digital therapeutics in healthcare, enabling accelerated development and quicker adoption of a new class of medicine to alleviate the burdens felt by patients, providers and payers alike in a continuously overwhelmed ecosystem.”

Click continues to advance its groundbreaking scientific and technological innovations, most recently announcing a partnership with Altoida Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company pioneering next-generation neurological disease diagnostics, and the publication of numerous research and development updates from its Click Neurobehavioral Intervention (CNI) Platform™. Through its transdiagnostic domain approach, Click’s validated digital therapeutics improve patients’ health outcomes beyond what is achievable with pharmacotherapy alone. With an increasingly complex and overburdened healthcare system, Click is positioned to change the paradigm of how standard care is delivered by offering best in class, holistic digital solutions as treatments.

Click’s newly formed SAB offers a wealth of industry-leading knowledge including expertise in novel research, practice guidelines, regulatory guidance, translational science and more. Founding members of Click’s SAB include:

Andrea Leonard-Segal, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.R.

Dr. Andrea Leonard-Segal is a board-certified internist and rheumatologist and an expert in drug development and clinical trial design. She is President and CEO of Andrea Leonard-Segal, M.D. Consulting, LLC, providing regulatory and scientific advice to pharmaceutical companies to assist in the development of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drug products including topics of efficacy, safety, and consumer comprehension and behaviors. She also has served on data safety monitoring boards. Prior, she spent fifteen years at the FDA most recently serving as the Director of the Division of Nonprescription Clinical Evaluation. Earlier in her career, she worked in the Rheumatology Division at the Washington Veterans Administration Medical Center where she treated patients, taught Georgetown University rheumatology fellows, was an investigator on clinical trials and reviewed studies for the Institutional Review Board. Dr. Leonard-Segal is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Joe Kvedar, M.D.

Dr. Joe Kvedar is a board-certified dermatologist internationally recognized for his leadership and vision in the field of connected health, driving innovation and advancing adoption of telehealth and virtual care technologies at the national level for nearly three decades. He is Chair of the Board of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and serves as Editor-in-Chief of npj Digital Medicine, a Nature Research journal. He is also Co-Chair of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group (DMPAG), which works to ensure widespread coverage of telehealth and remote patient monitoring. He is the author of two books: The Internet of Healthy Things and The New Mobile Age: How Technology Will Extend the Healthspan and Optimize the Lifespan. Dr. Kvedar is a Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School.

John M. Kane, M.D.

Dr. John Kane is a board-certified clinician in psychiatry and neurology and has served as the principal investigator for numerous research projects focusing on schizophrenia and psychobiology to improve the treatment, recovery, and quality and cost of care. He is currently the Senior Vice President for Behavioral Health Services at NorthWell Health offering groundbreaking research focused on schizophrenia. He is Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at The Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, New York as well as Professor and Chairman of Psychiatry at The Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Prior, he was the President of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology, the Psychiatry Research Society and the Schizophrenia International Research Society. He is the author of over 800 peer-reviewed papers and serves on the editorial boards of numerous journals.

Mauricio Fava, M.D.

Dr. Mauricio Fava is a world leader in the field of depression and is currently the Executive Director of the Mass General Psychiatry Clinical Trials Network and Institute (CTNI), the first academic CRO specialized in planning and coordination of multi-center clinical trials in psychiatry. He founded and was Director of the hospital’s Depression Clinical and Research Program (DCRP), becoming one of the most highly regarded depression programs in the country and a model for academic programs that link clinical and research work. He served as the co-principal investigator of STAR*D, the largest research study ever conducted in depression, and of the RAPID Network, the NIMH-funded series of studies of novel, rapidly-acting antidepressant therapies. Dr. Fava has authored or co-authored more than 800 original articles published in medical journals with international circulation, edited eight books, and published more than 50 chapters and 600 abstracts.

Nicholas Schork, Ph.D.

Dr. Nicholas Schork holds decades of expertise in biomedical and translation science, including novel methodologies and applications leveraging integrated approaches to disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, as well as clinical trial design. He has a long history of collaborative and consortium-related research contributing analysis methodology and applied data analysis expertise. He currently serves as Deputy Director and Distinguished Professor of Quantitative Medicine at The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of the City of Hope National Medical Center as well as the Scientific Director of the current NIA-funded Longevity Consortium. In addition, he is Adjunct Professor of Population Sciences and Molecular and Cellular Biology at City of Hope, Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Biostatistics at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and Adjunct Professor of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at Scripps Research. Dr. Schork has published over 550 articles, 12 patents associated with genetic analysis methodology, and has been involved with more than 10 start-up companies.

Stewart Tepper, M.D., F.A.H.S.

Dr. Stewart Tepper is a board-certified physician and leading expert in headache medicine. He currently serves as Professor of Neurology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College and Director of the Dartmouth Headache Center in the Department of Neurology of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was Director of the Scottsdale Headache Symposium CME course of the American Headache Society for over a decade, as well as Editor-in-Chief of the journal Headache Currents and Associate Editor for the journal Headache. He has published more than 460 peer-reviewed manuscripts, editorials and books on headache medicine. Dr. Tepper serves on the Executive Board of Directors and is the Corporate Liaison for the American Headache Society. He also serves on the Governance Committee and Board of Directors of the American Migraine Foundation.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has recently entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in up to 540 adults. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including MDD, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Obesity and more. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.

