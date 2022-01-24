CORRECTING and REPLACING Expansion of BackBox Continues As Network Automation Becomes Essential

Leading provider of network automation announces additions to leadership team and new global headquarters following 63% employee growth rate and 40% growth in recurring revenue in the last year

BackBox, a leading provider in network automation, security and management, today announced the appointment of Pete Morrison as Vice President of Sales; Thierry Guenoun as EMEA Regional Sales Director; and Jonathan Moore as Vice President of Marketing. Collectively, Morrison, Guenoun and Moore bring over 50 years of experience in the technology industry to their roles at BackBox, where they will lead teams tasked with expanding the company’s global reach and supporting the rapidly increasing market demand for the company’s network automation and security solution. In the last year, BackBox saw 40% growth in recurring revenue, 20% growth in bookings including new customers in the energy, financial and entertainment sectors across the U.S. and Europe, and greater than 95% customer retention.

In addition to the expansion of its leadership team, BackBox also announced its new global headquarters in Dallas, Texas which will support expansion plans in North America, as well as talent sourcing. The new U.S. headquarters will be BackBox’s second globally, with the other located in Tel Aviv, Israel serving the EMEA and APAC regions.

“Since our funding round in October 2021, we have been aggressively adding talent to BackBox to support our rapid growth,” said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. “The significant increases in our customer portfolio – particularly those in critical infrastructure sectors like energy and finance – signal a burgeoning understanding of the importance of network health and security to companies of all sizes, in every region. Pete, Thierry and Jonathan each have a strong track record of success leading sales and marketing teams, specifically in IT infrastructure. They understand the challenges our customers and prospects face, and the role BackBox can play in solving those challenges.”

Morrison brings over 30 years of industry experience to his role at BackBox. He previously served as Regional Sales Director at Splunk, where he led a team of sellers focused on aerospace and defense companies, and held leadership positions at Oracle and CA Technologies. Guenoun hails from Amdocs, where he designed and implemented complex Integrated Revenue and Customer Management Solutions for tier-1 communications service providers and media companies throughout EMEA in his role as Solution Architect. Throughout his 10 years of field experience, Guenoun has led initiatives in real-time charging, policy management and customer relationship management. Moore has been leading growth marketing initiatives for B2B software companies for 25 years, contributing to five acquisitions and two IPOs, including Webtrends, Tripwire, Jive Software and AWS Elemental. Most recently, Moore served as Vice President of Marketing for customer experience analytics vendor Topbox. Morrison, Guenoun and Moore will be instrumental in driving success at BackBox through brand awareness, customer acquisition and sales team leadership.

Morrison, Guenoun and Moore are the latest executives to join BackBox’s growing leadership team, following several appointments in late 2021, including Craig McDonald as Vice President of Product Management; Jim Burglin as Vice President of Customer Experience; Tony Lam as Chief Operating Officer; and Kathy Schneeberg as Vice President of Human Resources and People Operations. In total, BackBox grew employee headcount by 63% in 2021.

“We are looking forward to our Dallas headquarters opening up new doors for talent sourcing in one of the biggest tech hubs in the U.S.,” continued Kahl. “BackBox is in an accelerated growth period, and having dual headquarters in the U.S. and EMEA positions us to meet the heightened market demand and support our global customer base.”

About BackBox

BackBox is a market leader in network automation, security and management solutions. We help companies worldwide automate and streamline complex tasks, ensure network health and performance, achieve business continuity and do more with fewer resources. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

