Cytovia Therapeutics’ Leadership to Present at Upcoming Conferences
AVENTURA, Fla. and NATICK, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies, announced today that its leadership team will present at the following upcoming conferences:
H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference
Cytovia Therapeutics Company Presentation
Featuring Cytovia CEO Dr. Daniel Teper
Available on demand from Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, 7AM
Innate Killer Summit
Industry Leader’s Fireside Chat
Featuring Cytovia CMO Dr. Stanley R. Frankel
Thursday, March 31st, 2022, 8.15AM
Combinations by Design: Bringing a Trifunctional Platform from Concept to Clinic
Featuring Cytovia CMO Dr. Stanley R. Frankel
Thursday March 31st, 2022, 11AM
Engineering Innate Immune Cells Practically to Deliver Customized “Off-the-Shelf” Cell Products at Scale
Featuring Cytovia CSO Dr. Wei Li
Friday, April 1st, 2.15PM
Additionally, Cytovia Therapeutics will participate in the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Conference March 31st – April 1st, 2022.
About Cytovia Therapeutics
Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on harnessing the innate immune system by developing complementary and disruptive NK-cell and NK-engager antibody platforms. The company is developing three types of iPSC-derived (or iNK) cells: unedited iNK cells, TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with improved function and persistence, and TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-iNKs) to improve tumor-specific targeting. The second complementary cornerstone technology is a quadrivalent multifunctional antibody platform designed to engage natural killer cells by targeting NKp46 using Cytovia’s proprietary Flex-NK™ technology.
These two technology platforms are being used to develop treatment of patients with solid tumors such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and glioblastoma as well as hematological malignancies such as refractory multiple myeloma.
Headquartered in Aventura, Fla., Cytovia has research and development laboratories in Natick, Mass., and a GMP cell manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. The company’s own R&D work is augmented through scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).
Cytovia has recently formed CytoLynx Therapeutics, a partnership focused on research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities in Greater China and beyond.
Find out more at www.cytoviatx.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.
