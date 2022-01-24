CRN® Honors Scale Computing With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide For Fourth Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, has received a prestigious 5-Star Rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

“As market demand for simple, reliable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy infrastructure solutions continues to grow – both in the traditional datacenter and at the edge – the Scale Computing Partner Community remains a crucial part of our business success,” said Dave Hallmen, Chief Revenue Officer at Scale Computing. “Scale Computing is a channel-centric company with more than 1,800 partners globally, and we continue to invest heavily in making our partner community successful. Receiving this 5-star rating for the fourth consecutive year is a tremendous achievement and solidifies our ongoing commitment to providing our partners and customers with the innovative and resilient edge computing solutions they have come to expect.”

Over the past year, the award-winning Scale Computing Partner Community has continued to expand its global partner base, and expanded its offerings with Scale Computing’s HC3 video surveillance and security solution and the availability of Business Resilience System for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. As part of the Scale Computing Partner Community, businesses grow alongside Scale Computing by offering award-winning intelligent edge computing, HCI, and business resilience solutions to enterprises, SMBs, retailers, and more around the world.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

For more information on the 2022 Partner Program Guide, the guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

