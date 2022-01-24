Cryptocurrency Exchange Bybit Receives In-Principle Approval to Conduct Virtual Asset Business in UAE and Move Global Headquarters to Dubai

UAE welcomes Bybit and heralds growth of ‘next generation FDI’

Bybit is committed to a continuous constructive dialogue with regulators and legislators in the UAE and will play a key role in educating investors and wider public on digital assets

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2022) – Cryptocurrency exchange business Bybit has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Dubai, the firm announced today at a joint press conference with the UAE Ministry of Economy at the World Government Summit 2022. Bybit also announced that it plans to set up its global headquarters in Dubai, offering a full suite of products and services globally, under the Emirate’s “test-adapt-scale” virtual assets market model.

Bybit stressed it was fully committed to supporting the regulatory efforts of the UAE government and is looking to share its in-depth industry knowledge, experience and insights with all stakeholders. Bybit has a key role to play in educating retail investors and the wider public in how to use virtual assets in a safe and responsible manner, helping the UAE manage risks within a framework for responsible growth.

“Bybit’s decision to open its global headquarters in Dubai is a milestone in our efforts to position the UAE as a global digital hub,” said H.E. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in Charge of Talent Attraction and Retention. “Virtual assets such as cryptocurrency and blockchain have changed finance forever. To stay ahead in this fast-changing industry, we are building a business-friendly ecosystem with robust regulations to attract, retain and enable high-growth companies – this is paying dividends in terms of the next generation FDI we are seeing coming in. This will create jobs and investment opportunities and consolidate our position as one of the world’s most attractive places to live and work for those in virtual assets and web 3.0 industries.”

“Bybit looks forward to contributing to the virtual assets innovations of the Emirate’s vibrant economy and having our global headquarters in Dubai. I believe we could help further stakeholders’ understanding of this complex industry as the virtual assets space continues to rapidly mature. This in-principle approval is an extraordinary opportunity for Bybit to support the UAE and the wider region’s ambition to become a global virtual assets technology hub,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Led by a sophisticated management team with talent from fintech, IT, virtual assets, investment, and legal background, Bybit is one of the fastest growing virtual assets platforms with its peak daily trading volume of US$76 billion in May 2021. It is the third most digitally visited virtual assets business in the world.

Bybit’s new headquarters office is expected to commence operations in as early as April 2022 and it has started the process of hiring talent and transferring existing teams and operations to their new home in Dubai.

The UAE’s new Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law was announced earlier this month. It aims to establish a regulatory framework for the sector designed to boost the industry providing robust guardrails that protect investors, facilitate cross-border transparency, and assure global market integrity.

Bybit is a virtual assets platform established in March 2018 that features an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, an NFT marketplace as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable platform for the emerging virtual assets class. Bybit has recently become the Principal Team Partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

