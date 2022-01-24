Blockpass, Lykke Partnership Integrates Zero Fees Exchange, Adds $PASS/USD

HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockpass is excited to announce that the long-standing association between Blockpass and cryptocurrency exchange Lykke will be strengthening. As the first step in this process, the PASS/ETH pair was delisted and replaced with the brand new opportunity of PASS/USD.

Lykke’s mission is to build a new ecosystem for the outdated finance industry by leveraging the power of the blockchain. As a cryptocurrency exchange, Lykke has drawn acclaim and attention with its incredible zero trading fees and tiny buy-sell spreads for high-frequency trading. Catering to all types of clients in B2C and B2B markets – retail, API, business and others – Lykke has been a key player in the cryptocurrency exchange scene since its Lykke Wallet Cryptocurrency Exchange was launched in 2015. With no trading fees, no crypto deposit fees or limits, no inactivity fee and a solid base of liquidity, Lykke has been going from strength to strength. The zero-fee policy even applies to trading with bots used for algorithmic trading. Through its marketplace, Lykke offers unique financial products and empowers both retail customers and financial institutions to invest with no intermediaries, low cost and ease of use.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3,000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.

“Our work with Lykke goes all the way back to 2017 when Lykke was one of the first exchanges to list PASS,” said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. “We’ve been looking forward to developing our relationship for a while and we’re excited to provide a more current pair listing for PASS at the same time.”

“We listed PASS back in 2017, inspired by the potential of the company and its vision. Since the beginning, we recognized the importance of KYC and AML compliance foreseeing the adoption of blockchain technology by masses and institutions. Since then, Blockpass has created a whole KYC ecosystem. We are excited to see this progress and happy to continue our collaboration,” said Richard Olsen, Lykke CEO.

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass’ On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.

About Blockpass

Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass’ KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network – a decentralized oracle solution – last year, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. Additionally, Blockpass’ partnership with Animoca Brands has demonstrated how verification and adherence to standards can be proved on a blockchain without revealing any underpinning data – a significant boon for verifying Animoca Brands’ NFT prize winners and a huge step towards securing the ecosystem of the Metaverse. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

About Lykke

Lykke is an umbrella name for a group of fintech companies with the headquarters in Switzerland and a subsidiary in the UK. The companies of the group operate on a B2B and B2P level and offer a wide range of products and services powered by blockchain technology. Lykke Core is the company based in the UK and running the Lykke Wallet zero fee cryptocurrency exchange. The trading platform was launched in 2015 and since then has gained the reputation of a reliable and secure trading venue with optimal trading conditions: 20+ assets, tight spreads, solid liquidity and zero trading and bank deposit/withdrawal fees. These conditions are the same for all kinds of traders independently of the volume they produce. The mission of the company is to truly democratize finance by creating a level playing field where the laymen have the same conditions that the whales enjoy in traditional finance. To start trading with these conditions just visit the company’s website and get registered today. Apart from the cryptocurrency exchange, the group of companies produces and commercializes blockchain software solutions for governments and businesses, such as banks, financial service and product providers, and others. The role of Lykke Business, a Swiss entity within the group, is key in this aspect.

