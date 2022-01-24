D.A. Davidson Strengthens Consumer Research Coverage by Adding Brandon Rollé as Senior Research Analyst

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumer—D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that the firm has hired Brandon Rollé as part of a continued effort to grow the firm’s consumer research coverage. Rollé will be based in the firm’s Independence, Ohio office and will serve as managing director, senior research analyst with a focus on the leisure and powersports sectors.

“Brandon brings a remarkable level of industry knowledge and insight to D.A. Davidson. His expertise will greatly complement the existing consumer team,” said Tom Diffely, director of research at D.A. Davidson. “We remain committed to expanding our presence across the consumer and consumer tech markets and the addition of Brandon leads to the next chapter of growth for this group.”

Rollé joins D.A. Davidson from Northcoast Research where he served as a buy-side senior equity research analyst covering leisure and powersports companies. He previously held roles at Longbow Research and KeyBanc Capital Markets. He earned a master’s degree in finance from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Case Western.

Rollé becomes part of an award-winning institutional research team consisting of 20 research analysts that provide coverage of approximately 390 publicly traded companies across consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions and technology sectors. D.A. Davidson’s Equity Capital Markets group provides capital markets services and products that include investment banking, institutional sales, trading, research and corporate services. The firm’s industry-driven research team is supported by a dedicated group of sales and trading professionals.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

Contacts

Emily Roy



Prosek for D.A. Davidson



(646) 818-9232



[email protected]