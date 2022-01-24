Dalrada Energy Services Partners With imagineeer to Incubate Web3 Foundation and Future Metaverse Solutions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DFCO #BrianBonar–Furthering its capabilities as a leader in technology, sustainable energy, and healthcare solutions, Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) announces a partnership with imagineeer, a Virginia-based Web3 solutions company. Together, Dalrada and imagineeer are developing a Web3 foundation and protocol, enabling a metaverse solution for its customers in the technology, healthcare, and clean energy market verticals.

Web3 is next-generation internet based on a decentralized ecosystem that enhances privacy while increasing customer trust and loyalty. In this system, end users control what data they share, including digital identities.

In the Web 2.0 environment, companies own end-user data. However, the opposite is true in a Web3 environment that empowers end users, allowing them to remain anonymous or providing them the ability to sell their data.

Dalrada’s Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar, states, “Taking an innovative and secure Web3 approach to engaging end users permits Dalrada to create new revenue streams for its clients, allowing them to disintermediate their business activities and directly empower their customers.”

Web3 operates on a transparent and secure blockchain platform, ensuring the safety and ownership of brand and platform user data, unlike today’s Web 2.0.

Jose L. Arrieta, Founder of imagineeer and the former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, states, “This model offers Web3 and metaverse solutions to Dalrada’s customers, establishing a modern and highly-impactful way to disrupt multiple industry verticals simultaneously.”

The metaverse is an immersive experience of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality that combines the traditional web, mobile, email, and social engagements with natural experiences such as in-store shopping, call centers, chat, and voice-to-text technologies.

Bonar continues, “Dalrada’s focus is creating impactful solutions in technology, clean energy, and health markets. Enabling a metaverse solution creates value and rewards behaviors across each of these markets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, empowering healthcare patients, and much more.”

Dalrada Energy Services leads with disruptive advanced technology solutions as an alternative to greenhouse gas-producing energy sources that contain fossil fuels to reduce time and expense to market. These innovative resources enable institutions, industries, businesses, and government agencies to implement long-term clean energy and Net Zero sustainability initiatives by or before 2050.

For example, in the hotel and lodging industry, Dalrada’s Likido® clean energy high-temperature heat pump technology uniquely reduces greenhouse emissions. It enables the choice of alternative sustainable and renewable energy sources of power as it provides heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels, reducing energy consumption by up to 75%.

Environmental stewardship is a choice. Empowering consumers and organizations to receive value from sustainability-focused decisions will positively reduce carbon emissions; DES and imagineeer’s partnership creates a modern secure ecosystem that enables this outcome.

Tom Giles, President of Dalrada Energy Services, adds, “We are ushering in a new era of sustainable outcomes by combining modern cutting-edge heat pump solutions and information technology, allowing individuals to benefit and receive rewards for making decisions that drive sustainability goals.”

Dalrada continuously creates innovative, impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. For more information about Dalrada Energy Services, please visit www.Dalrada.com.

About imagineeer

imagineeer incubates technology that supports scaling into new business models that empower individuals. The Company provides solutions for coordination, management, and maintenance of human identity and machine assets.

imagineeer’s solutions include Manufacturing Management (Carbon Emissions Transparency and Tokenization), Remote Training and Development, Ticketing, Living Memory Entertainment Experiences (Art, Music, Sports, Movies). imagineeer incubates solutions that allow its clients to combine a physical, emotionally charged experience with an ability to own digital assets and create a virtualized memory of that experience. For more information, please visit www.imagineerworld.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada’s subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

