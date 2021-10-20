Druva Data Resiliency Cloud Delivers Over 11 Million Daily Backups

Cloud Adoption and Enterprise Traction Fuel 60 Percent YoY Growth in Backups Delivered

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Druva Inc. today announced that the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud has surpassed an average of 11 million daily backups as the demand for its industry-leading cloud data protection platform continues to accelerate. Additionally, with over 220PB of data under management in the cloud, and a rapidly expanding customer base that is on pace to successfully complete more than 4 billion backups annually, Druva has continued to lead the way in delivering the industry’s first at-scale SaaS solution that helps thousands of today’s leading organizations simplify data protection, combat continuous cyber threats, and streamline data governance.

As governments around the world continue to issue warnings about the increased risk of cyber attacks in light of ongoing tensions and uncertainty, keeping data secure, recoverable, and actionable remains a top business priority. In fact, Gartner predicts that 70 percent of chief executive officers are expected to mandate a culture of organizational resilience by 2025 to protect against coincident threats from cyber crime and other unexpected events.¹ To achieve resilience, organizations are re-evaluating their protection strategies and leveraging the cloud for its proven scale, security, and capabilities that help safeguard data and reduce cyber risk.

“The rise in cyber attacks fueled by the geopolitical landscape remains a top concern for tens of thousands of organizations,” said Ash Parikh, CMO, Druva. “As organizations navigate this challenging situation this World Backup Day, and every day, it is imperative their data, applications, and business remain resilient. With a proven architecture, trusted security, and powerful industry-first innovations, Druva is focused on helping thousands meet this moment by advancing their cyber, data, and operational resilience with the industry’s leading true cloud experience.”

Leveraging a cloud-native approach to data protection and disaster recovery, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud delivers leading capabilities including air-gapped ransomware protection, automated backup and recovery, and centralized data cloning for compliance and intelligence that help organizations secure critical data, streamline governance, and recover without business disruption. Recognizing Druva’s robust capabilities and expansive workload coverage, more than one-third of all Druva customers now protect multiple workloads with the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, while daily backup activity has surged by more than 60 percent over the last twelve months, ending in March 2022.

How Leading Logistics Companies Strengthen Data Resiliency with Druva:

Australian Wool Handlers

Australian Wool Handlers (AWH) has grown to become the largest independent logistics services provider to the Australian wool and cotton industries. For many years, AWH has managed a data center at its Lara, Victoria location. The data center contains a mix of infrastructure, including VMware virtual machines (VMs) and Windows file servers, which run business critical applications including data analytics, accounting, and budgeting. The latter became a critical concern when a ransomware attack struck Talman Software, a major wool-management IT solution, which shut down wool sales in Australia in early 2020.

“At three of our major sites, wool is sold in what is called an open-cry auction,” said Darryl Drake, CIO, AWH. “The ransomware attack crippled the auctions business for nearly three weeks, completely preventing AWH from selling wool on the open-cry auction. The driving force for us to select the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud was that when we tested it, it did what it said it would do, and was extremely easy to use. What impressed us was how quickly it backed up to the cloud, and, more importantly, it was 3x faster [than our previous data protection solution] and much easier to restore.”

GP Batteries

GP Batteries International Limited develops, manufactures, and markets batteries and battery-related products. Since its establishment under Gold Peak Group in Hong Kong, GP Batteries has rapidly expanded to become one of the world’s major suppliers of primary and rechargeable batteries. In 2019, the team decided to migrate staff to Microsoft 365 for collaboration. But, it didn’t feel comfortable migrating without a way to modernize data protection in the cloud. The IT team needed a solution that could deliver a true cloud experience for hybrid and cloud workloads.

“We needed a more secure way to guarantee data resiliency without data silos or complexity, especially from a compliance perspective,” said Wilson Wong, head of global information technology, GP Batteries and KEF Audio. “The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud was exactly what we needed. For the first time we have visibility into all of our backups in one console. Now that we have this cloud data backup, we can implement new projects significantly faster than before.”

About Druva

Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

