FinancialForce Selected as a Game Changer in the Insider Risk Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, has been selected as a Game Changer in the Insider Risk Excellence Awards for “elevating from traditional to a modern program” and as an Accelerator finalist for the “most improved detection and response.”

The Insider Risk Excellence Awards recognize the best of the best in Insider Risk Management by honoring individuals and organizations as they address Insider Risk in collaborative work environments. The Accelerator award recognizes organizations driving notable decreases in insider risk, improved insider risk detection and response time, fewer data exposure events per user, time to deploy an IRM solution or similar measures of success. The Game Changer award recognizes organizations that have revolutionized their Insider Risk program, bringing them to the cutting edge of Insider Risk management.

“It’s an honor to be selected as a Game Changer and a finalist in the Accelerator award,” said Aaron Momin, VP of Trust and Security, FinancialForce. “At FinancialForce, we take pride in developing modern, customer-centric business applications that help our customers provide an innovative experience for their customers, and that extends to internally developing innovative solutions to address insider risk as a high priority.”

You can view Insider Risk Excellent Award winners at this link.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

#1 PSA by G2; Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; Leader in Accounting by G2; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.

