Ventus Therapeutics Appoints Christine Ha as Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass. & MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventus Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company utilizing structural biology and computational tools to identify and develop small molecule therapeutics across a broad range of diseases, announced today the appointment of Christine Ha as Chief Financial Officer.





Ms. Ha brings to Ventus over 15 years of diverse strategic and financial experience within the healthcare sector, most recently as a Managing Director in the healthcare investment banking group at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Ha will oversee Ventus’ financial strategy, manage the finance organization, advise on strategic transactions, and serve as a member of the executive leadership team.

“We are delighted to welcome Christine to the Ventus team. She brings extraordinary expertise and a track record of robust transactions that we believe will be immensely valuable to Ventus as we continue to grow the company and take on the exciting opportunities ahead of us,” said Marcelo Bigal, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Ventus. “We expect her experience in corporate finance and building and communicating value for investors to be a critical asset as we advance Ventus’ pipeline into the clinic and enter the next phase as a company.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Ventus at this exciting time as the company advances toward the clinic with its pipeline of innovative small molecule medicines for diseases with significant unmet needs,” said Ms. Ha. “I look forward to being a part of the accomplished Ventus team and leveraging my experience to support the company’s growth and advance its mission to positively impact the lives of patients by creating novel medicines.”

Most recently, in her role as a Managing Director in the healthcare investment banking group at Morgan Stanley, Ms. Ha advised biopharmaceutical companies on a broad range of strategic and financing initiatives. In her 13 years in investment banking, Ms. Ha executed over $24 billion of transactions, including M&A, collaborations, and financings. Prior to Morgan Stanley, she held positions at Credit Suisse, Greenhill & Co., Aisling Capital, and HSBC Securities. Ms. Ha received a M.B.A. with honors from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. with honors in Statistics and a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Chicago.

About Ventus Therapeutics

Ventus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing structural biology and computational tools to identify and develop small molecule therapeutics across a broad range of diseases, with an initial focus on immunology, inflammation, and neurology. We have developed a proprietary drug discovery platform, called ReSOLVE, which is built upon our structural biology and protein science expertise and our proprietary computational chemistry capabilities, to address the current limitations of small molecule drug discovery. We are leveraging our ReSOLVE platform to discover and characterize previously unknown or poorly understood pockets on the surface of proteins and identify small molecules that can bind to those pockets with optimal affinity. We are focused on high-value targets that have been extensively implicated in human diseases but were previously considered undruggable or where we believe there is a significant opportunity to improve upon existing therapies. Our lead programs target key innate immune modulators, including NLRP3 and cGAS. For more information, please visit www.ventustx.com and engage with us on Twitter @Ventus_Tx or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, including, but not limited to, statements related to the anticipated benefits of executive leadership team additions, our business strategy, current programs, and timing of planned preclinical and clinical activities and future results of operations and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the timing, progress and results of preclinical and clinical studies involving our development programs; the results of our earlier studies not being predictive of future results; our ability to enhance the ReSOLVE platform; our ability to continue to obtain funding for our operations and implement our business strategy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business; anticipated developments related to our competitors and our industry; the performance of third-party service providers, including suppliers and manufacturers; and our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

